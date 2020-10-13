Muskogee navigated COVID-19 in the first indoor sport of the year. That in itself is an accomplishment. Some doubted a season would take place.
But in the end, it was a first-round volleyball regional exit in Class 6A, with Jenks taking the 3-0 decision (25-11, 25-19, 25-15) in Jenks on Tuesday night.
The Roughers end their season at 9-19, having battled within 3-4 points on and off in the second set when it looked like they might tie the match going into the third set.
“They’re just so much bigger than us at the net. We dug a lot of balls that set, played hard scramble, and you know, you can only dig so many balls when they’re hitting over the top of your blocks,” said Muskogee coach John Hammer.
Paige Irwin had 15 digs to go with eight kills. Chloe Lamont had 12 assists.
The nine-win season included a period of 10 consecutive losses where they were missing six key players over that time and three others.
“We battled,” Hammer said.
“We’ve got to heal up, take some time off, wait until club season starts in a couple of weeks, get to working in the off-season,” he said. “One thing we can’t magically give them is height but we can go to work on everything else.”
