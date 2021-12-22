Aside from two weeks of practice pounding on each other, Fort Gibson’s wrestlers will get a three-day break from in-house work to spend with their families, but to ring in the New Year, their coach gets them.
They’ll head to the Texas Outlaw tournament in Allen, Texas, for a two-day event beginning New Year’s Eve, getting lots of looks at Texans and maybe a few from Tennesseeans and Louisianans.
Shawnee and Glenpool are fellow Oklahomans in the tourney. But they’re not the same-olds — the Hilldales, Wagoners, Checotahs and Stillwells of the area world.
“We’ll see a different competition, some different styles and break up Christmas break a little bit,” Johnson. “We’ve found some place like that to go during the break for several years for that reason. It also gives you that state-type of prep — you’re in a hotel, you see how the kids wake up and how they handle themselves being away from home and their own bed.”
It’s been a solid start for the Tigers — dual wins over Pryor (50-27), McAlester (72-12) and a third-place tournament finish at Bristow with two individual champions — Blade Walden at 120 pounds and Jaiden Johnson at 132. Johnson is 10-0 and Walden 9-1 so far.
“Good first tourney for both,” Sammy Johnson said. “Jaiden took care of business as a two-seed. Blade broke his arm last year as a freshman and missed regionals. He hadn’t had a lot of high school matches so he was seeded fifth but beat the four-, two- and one-seed and was voted Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament.
“Both have been in the room a lot more. All Blade does is wrestle and Jaiden wasn’t playing football much so he’s had some extra room time.”
Cole Mahaney was second at 145, as was Grant Edwards at 152. Both lost to reigning 3A champs, Mahaney to Brady Benham of Sperry, a champ at 138 a year ago, and Edwards to two-time champ Jose Flores of Inola by a mere point, 4-3.
Edwards was third at state a year ago at 145. Toby West, third at 132 last year, was second at 138 in the tournament. West is 9-1 so far, and Mahaney and Edwards 8-1.
“Cole was sidelined the first week after tweaking his ankle in football. His gas tank wasn’t really there yet, and with Grant we weren’t on the offensive like we should have,” the Tiger coach said. “But we know what those two can do.”
Andrew Sparks, who was third at 195, is a state qualifier from last year. He along with Tim Murphy at 170 and two transfers, Bobby Felts at 160 from Muskogee and Cade Hunt at 182, who made state In Nebraska a year ago, could potentially make runs.
“The most we’ve ever took to state in any year was seven and we placed four of those,” the coach said. “Realistically I could take 10-11 to state and place 6-7 with a few in the finals. If these kids guy into what we’re doing, and for the most part that’s happened, and they stay healthy, stay out of trouble and stay on their grade, that much is possible for this group.”
Then there’s the girls side. Peighton Mullins, who won state as a freshman, will compete in a junior open while the boys are in Texas. She most recently won at the Tulsa Battle for the Belt. Dayton Bowlin was first in a tournament in Warner last week with five falls.
Girls wrestling enters its second year of full sanctioning by the OSSAA. It was a trial sport the previous year.
“They’ll get a couple of girls divisions in tournaments after the first of the year and our conference will have a girls bracket,” said Johnson.
