Five of the area’s regional champs, four in Class 4A, got off to a positive start on a Friday at the OSSAA State Wrestling Championships that will pale to the grind coming Saturday.
Due to the weather, only the wrestle-in and first-round matches were contested. Action resumes Saturday at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds with consolations at 10:30 a.m. with the championships pushed back almost two hours later than usual to 7:30 p.m. Semifinals are at 12:30 p.m.
One, Blade Walden of Fort Gibson took a technical fall win at 16-0 against Colton Jackson of Clinton, running off nine second-period points in the rout to put him at 44-1. He’ll face West Region runner-up Kaizyn Kraft of Bridge Creek in the semifinals.
Wagoner wound up with three.
Logan Sterling had his hands full at 152 as Brayden Dougherty of Chickasha took him to overtime before falling 5-3 on a takedown with 19 seconds left in the match. Sterling, 32-7 and in his first state tournament as a senior, will take on Hayden Brown of Tuttle in the semifinals.
Witt Edwards at 170 had a similarly contested match, only he wound up in heartbreak on a takedown with 16 seconds left to break a 3-3 tie, losing 5-3 against Trey Bennett of Clinton.
Kale Charboneau, fresh off a regional title as a freshman, scored a major decision (12-2) over Ethan Warren of Blanchard, a senior. Charboneau (35-5) will go against Ethan Teague of Tuttle, another freshman, in the semifinals.
Also for Wagoner, Roman Garcia at 195 won over Justus Conway 2-0 in 1:21 to go to 36-3 and against Luke Brooks of Poteau in the semifinals.
Champs weren’t the only ones to move on.
For the Tigers, Jaiden Johnson won at 132 with a pin 1:39 in against Jaxon Klassen of Weatherford. Johnson (38-6) will take on Beau Hickman of Tuttle, the west side champ, in the semis. Cole Mahaney pinned Wilson Manek of Harrah in 1:33 to go to 35-7 at 145 and will get Cutter Sheets of Stilwell, the East Regional champ at 35-1, in the semis.
At 152, Grant Edwards took a major decision, 17-5 over Rich Hart of Perkins-Tryon, scoring three of his five takedowns in the first period. Edwards (42-5) gets defending state champion K.J. Evans of Heritage Hall in the semis.
At 138, Toby West pinned Aaron Seabolt of Clinton in 2:48 in his first-round match and at 42-5 will next face Jack Golowenski of Tuttle, the West Regional champ.
Wagoner’s Cori Brown won a major decision against Blanchard’s Tyler Misenheimer at 106 and will face unbeaten West champ Dylan Bratt in the semifinals. Another Bulldog, Bryce Steele, was sent to the consolation bracket after getting pinned in 4:42 against Davis Park of Heritage Hall. Same for Jammal Riggs, who lost to Izeaha Freeborn of Weatherford 4-2 at 220.
Kam Lamho, Adam Luna at 120, and Gabe Rodriguez at 145 both lost wrestle-in matches for Wagoner, as did Kyle Rye of Fort Gibson at 220.
3A
Checotah’s Colt Collett needed just 39 seconds to pin Mark Webb of Vinita at 113. At 23-2, he’ll go against Aiden Godbehere of Blackwell. Collett’s teammate and the other 3A regional champ from the area, Kyler Pouncil, was edged by Lane Johnson of Plainview 3-2 at 220. Pouncil will drop to the consolation bracket.
Jonah Marshall, meanwhile, coming in as the third-place finisher in the East Regional, pinned West runner-up Cade White of Comanche in 5:55. At 27-2, Marshall will get Maverick Williamson of Jay, the East winner. Jay beat Marshall in the semifinals last week, getting a pin in 2:50.
It’ll also be a regional rematch for Warner’s Cole Mayfield (37-3), who got a 1-0 decision at 145 against Comanche’s Noah Presgrove and will take on Gavin Montgomery of Sallisaw, the East Region champ, who knocked off Tanner Jones of Checotah in 3:21.
Warner’s Xander Torix was pinned in 1:49 by Gunnor Yates of Comanche and dropped to the consolation round at 138. Lubbock Drake of Warner lost his wrestle-in match at 160.
Girls
Defending state champ Peighton Mullins of Fort Gibson pinned Kobie Moiser of Plainview in 1:35 and faces Kaylee Davis of Yukon. Mullins is 16-0, Davis 23-1 and West runner-up.
Warner’s Tori French won her wrestle-in match at 235 but lost in the first round to East champ Azrael Smith of Union in 4:32. She’ll go to consolations, as will Wagoner’s Serenity Eaton at 126. She was pinned by Shelby Kemp of Moore in 4:45.
Brynlee Goodvoice of Wagoner lost at 185 in the wrestle-in round.
