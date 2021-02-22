After a slow start in the lighter weights on Saturday, Wagoner registered five regional champions in Monday’s wrapup of the Class 4A regional at Skiatook.
Braden Drake repeated as regional champ. A state runner-up a year ago, Drake, the top seed in the bracket, beat second-seeded Gage Gates of Grove in a 3-1 decision to go to 23-2 on the year and win at 152 pounds.
At 160, second-seed Logan Sterling (20-5) scored a 5-0 decision over Tony Johnson of Skiatook. At 182, second-seeded Kaden Charboneau stayed unbeaten with a 3-1 decision against Cushing’s William Sampson, the top seed.
Also at 220, top seed Logan Cole (22-4) got a 1-0 decision against 14th-seeded Danny Row of Catoosa and third-seeded Carson Wiley (23-2) capped the Bulldogs’ title run at 285 with a 2-1 win against top seed Beau Stokes of Cushing.
Also for Wagoner, Witt Edwards lost in the finals at 170 and Trey Gause was sixth at 195.
Fort Gibson’s Andrew Sparks was third at 195 and Deven Woodworth was fifth at 160. They’ll join Saturday’s lone area champion, Grant Edwards, who won the title at 145. More on him later.
In Class 6A at Broken Arrow, Muskogee’s Bobby Felts was close as the top finishing Rougher.
He lost in the fifth-place match 9-7 to Brayden Barnett of Broken Arrow. He got a quick takedown in the first period for a quick lead but lost 15-4 to Angelo Ferrari, the No. 1 seed, out of Stillwater.
At the 3A West Regional at Plainview, Checotah’s Malachi Harris was fifth at 138 and Jalen Atikins was third at 285. Brody Cannon of Warner qualified fifth at 285.
Xander Torix was fifth at 132 for Warner.
Back to Saturday.
Edwards (18-3) went in as the top seed, got a first-round bye, dominated Trey Henneman of Oologah 15-0 and then took an 8-3 points decision against Deryk Allen of Cushing to get to the title match.
Another reached the finals but came up short.
Braven Bowman of Wagoner was second at 126, losing by pinfall to unbeaten and top-seeded Hayden Lemmons of Cushing in 4:32. Bowman, now 19-6, was the second seed.
Fort Gibson’s Toby West was third at 132 and Cole Mahaney third at 138. Fort Gibson’s Jaiden Johnson was fifth and Gage Eaton of Wagoner was sixth at 120. Another Fort Gibson wrestler, Mario Briley, was sixth at 106.
Hilldale did not place a wrestler on either day in Skiatook.
Checotah on Saturday got a third-place finish from Cord Montgomery at 170 and a fifth-place showing from Keith McGuire at 106. Xander Torix of Warner was fifth at 132.
The top five in each weight class qualified for state. Those finishing fourth and fifth will have wrestle-in matches to get into the main bracket. Classes 4A and 5A will go at it Friday while 3A and 6A battle Saturday in Oklahoma City.
The girls, who completed regionals more than a week ago, will have their state tournament on Thursday.
