It was Fort Gibson against the state of Missouri to ring out 2022 late last week on the wrestling mat.
The Tiger boys took second among 22 schools at the 55th Kinloch Classic in Springfield, Mo. All other 21 schools were from the Show-Me State.
Fort Gibson finished behind Carl Junction, Mo., in the final standings. Jaiden Johnson, winning at 150, got a win over a member of the top team — taking an 8-3 decision over Marcus Lopez-Durman of Carl Junction. Johnson is unbeaten in 16 matches this season.
Blade Walden won at 126, going to 17-0 by pinning Windsor’s Luke Patterson in 1:35. Walden is coming off a championship year at 113 pounds. Johnson, meanwhile, was fourth at 132 a year ago at state.
David Farmer was third at 106, Stevie Vafeas third at 285, Colt Horlick was fifth at 113, Andrew Sparks fifth at 215 and three took seventh in their weights — Trenton Bell at 120, Dakota O’Dell at 157 and Kyle Rye at 190.
While the boys were battling, Peighton Mullins was cross town at Springfield’s Parkview High School and took the title at 170, pinning Gisel Aragon of McDonald County, Mo. Mullins, a two-time defending state champion, winning last year at 152, is now 13-0.
