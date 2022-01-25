Last year, Fort Gibson punched a dual state berth in odd fashion. Covid, not the Tigers, knocked out the other three foes in districts.
This year it would be done the normal way.
Fort Gibson beat Stilwell 60-19, Poteau 61-18 and Broken Bow 78-6 on Wednesday and will return to Class 4A dual state.
Against Stilwell, Blade Walden, Jaiden Johnson, Toby West, Cole Mahaney, Grant Edwards, Bobby Felts, Kyle Rye and Gerald Fairchild won by fall. Mario Briley and Tim Murphy won by forfeit.
Colt Horlick, Briley, Hudsen Neafus, Walden, Johnson, West, Felts, Rye and Andrew Sparks all won by pinfall against Poteau. Mahaney won a major decision and Edwards on decision.
In the win over Broken Bow, Neafus and Damian Mayton won by fall. Briley, Murphy, Walden, Johnson, West, Mahaney, Edwards, Dakota O’Dell, Felts, Rye and Fairchild all won on forfeits.
Horlick wrestled at 106, Briley at 113, Walden at 120, Neafus at 126, Johnson at 132, West at 138, Mahaney at 145, Edwards at 152, Felts at 160, Murphy at 170, Sparks at 195, Rye at 220 and Fairchild at 285 except in one match where Edwards was bumped to 160, Felts to 170 and Murphy to 182. Mayton wrestlied at 145, Neafus at 126 and O’Dell at 170.
“Things went about like we expected," said Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson. “You look out there and most of these guys are veterans who have been around. One kid who continues to amaze is a 202-pound freshman (Rye) wrestling at 220 and doing what the team needs him to do and wrestling like he’s coached to. I’m not going to say state qualifier yet but what he’s done, he’s done a heck of a job doing.”
In front of the Tigers (10-0 in duals) is a field that will include Tuttle, which has won every dual state title since 2010, along with Cushing and Wagoner as part of the field. Tuttle, Cushing and Fort Gibson are 1-2-3 in the rankings. The Tigers beat Wagoner, ranked seventh, in a dual last week.
“Tuttle is Tuttle, but if things go right for us, I can see us and Cushing on a semifinal path where we won in 2016 to make the finals,” Johnson said.
The Tigers were coming off a second-place finish behind Marlow in the Paul Post Tournament in Sallisaw. West won at 138 and Walden at 120 and Edwards at 152 were runners-up.
