PAUL POST TOURNAMENT, SALLISAW — In the girls division, Peighton Mullins of Fort Gibson won the title at 171 pounds and went to 18-0 after the round-robin event.
On the boys side, three won titles.
Colt Collett of Checotah pinned Trenton Bell of Fort Gibson in 1:37 of the finals at 120 to go to 22-0. Bell is 17-10.
Cole Mayfield of Warner won at 150 in a fall in 5:15 against Ben Smith of Benfonfille. Mayfield is 30-2 on the year.
Jonah Marshall of Checotah lost to Will Restine of Poteau in the finals at 285 in a 3-2 decision. Steve Vafaes of Fort Gibson was third.
Fort Gibson’s David Farmer was fourth at 106 and Jaiden Johnson fourth at 144 and Cole Mahaney fourth at 150.
SKIATOOK TOURNAMENT — Wagoner took two championships. Kale Charboneau pinned Brian Cox of Miami in 1:02 at 190 to go to 15-2 on the year. Roman Garcia pinned Tranel Love of Catoos in 1:19 to stay unbeaten at 13-0.
For Hilldale, Andrew Fustenburg was third at 120, Nathan Stroble third at 150, Luis Sandoval of fourth at 132, Brayden Tomlinson fourth at 175.
Also for Wagoner, Keyton Cole was third at 165 and Adam Luna fourth at 126.
