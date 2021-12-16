It was a rough night for the Hilldale Hornets at the middle weights as they fell to Warner 45-30 in a dual meet at the Hilldale Event Center as coach Daniel Llamas gets the third year of the Hilldale program going.
“We knew it was going to be a tough match coming in because Warner has some very tough wrestlers at the middle weights and that’s where we have a lot of our sophomores wrestling,” said Llamas, in his third year of the Hornets’ three-year program.
Through the first 11 matches, the Hornets got just a pin from Logan Hofer at 120 pounds and two forfeits as Warner built up a 39-18 advantage. The Eagles got pins from Xander Torix, who was a state qualifier last year, Cole Mayfield, Preston Cannon, and Lubbock Drake.
But the Hornets closed out the match with a pair of pins of their own by Grayson Gaddy at 220 and Micah Gonzalez at 285.
Gaddy, who has been a part of the Hilldale program since it started, worked hard into the third period before he got his fall.
“I had a tough kid tonight. He was real strong, but in that last minute of the match I had a chance to get a hip toss in and lay him over,” said Gaddy.
For Warner coach Scott Mayfield the win was another step towards what he hopes will be a strong season for his young Eagles.
“We got off to a good start at 106 pounds with a win by Hazen Lester and then Torix got his pin,” he said. “The other three guys that got falls were all freshmen, so we’re excited about how they’re coming along.”
For the Hornets and Llamas, building a successful wrestling program has been a painstaking process but he sees things moving in the right direction.
We’re building that wrestling mentality of hard work and dedication and it takes time in a school that hasn’t had it before,” said Llamas.
“We are really pleased about how the program is growing. We now have a junior high and a youth program that has 50-60 kids in it and I don’t have to recruit kids as much. They’re coming to the program on their own.”
For Gaddy, he also sees a lot of positives in the way the program has grown and how he hopes to make more of a mark in his junior year.
“The first year we didn’t have any wrestling experience but the three guys who helped start the program got better the second year. This year we’ve changed wrestling rooms, gotten some new equipment and it’s great to see more kids getting involved in the program.
“My first two years have been kind of average and this year I’d like to finish with a winning record and get to regionals and state,” said Gaddy, who is also a standout on the Hornet football team.
For the Eagles, they are done until after the holidays while the Hornets will wrestle this weekend in the Joe Cole Classic tournament in Cleveland.
