One area wrestler in first-day competition across the state laid claim to a regional title.
In the Class 4A East Regional meet at Skiatook, Grant Edwards gave Fort Gibson a regional champion at 145 pounds Saturday, pinning Pason Dotson of Sallisaw in 4:50 in the finals to go to 18-3 overall.
Edwards went in as the top seed, got a first-round bye, dominated Trey Henneman of Oologah 15-0 and then took an 8-3 points decision against Deryk Allen of Cushing to get to the title match.
Another reached the finals but came up short.
Braven Bowman of Wagoner was second at 126, losing by pinfall to unbeaten and top-seeded Hayden Lemmons of Cushing in 4:32. Bowman, now 19-6, was the second seed.
Fort Gibson’s Toby West was third at 132 and Cole Mahaney third at 138. Fort Gibson’s Jaiden Johnson was fifth and Gage Eaton of Wagoner were sixth at 120. Another Fort Gibson wrestler, Mario Briley, was sixth at 106.
Hilldale didn’t place anyone on Saturday.
6A East Regional
At Broken Arrow, Muskogee didn’t place anyone in the lower weights, but have several competing at weights 152 and higher, which will compete Monday.
3A West Regional
At Plainview, Checotah got a third-place finish from Cord Montgomery at 170 and a fifth-place showing from Keith McGuire at 106. Xander Torix of Warner was fifth at 132. Assorted other weights will compete Monday.
