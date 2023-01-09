 

Weekend tournaments: Top finishers

 

Cushing Tiger Invitational

144: 3. Jaiden Johnson, Fort Gibson

150: 3. Bryce Steele, Wagoner.

285: 1. Roman Garcia, Wagoner.

 

 

Hilldale Invitational

BOYS

113: 1. Gary Fox, Hilldale; 2. Germany Turner, Muskogee.

126: 2. Andrew Furstenberg, Hilldale; 3. Ayden Ford, Hilldale.

132: 3. Luis Sandoval, Hilldale.

144: 1. Patrick Wiliams, Muskogee.

150: 1. Nathan Stroble, Hilldale.

157: 1. Koltern Cruz, Hilldale; 2. Caleb Melton, Muskogee; 3. Ethan Cox, Hilldale.

165: 2. Ryker Milton, Hilldale.

175: 1. Brayden Tomlinson, Hilldale.

190: 2. Bladin McCartney, Gore; 3. Luke Hoyler, Hilldale.

GIRLS

120: 1. Brionna Davis, Hilldale.

140: 1. Sydney Sapulpa, Hilldale.

155: 1. Desie Grandstaff, Hilldale.

 

 

Inola Tournament

BOYS

120: 1. Colt Collett, Checotah.

150: 1. Cole Mayfield, Warner.

285: 3. Jonah Marshall, Checotah.

