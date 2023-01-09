Weekend tournaments: Top finishers
Cushing Tiger Invitational
144: 3. Jaiden Johnson, Fort Gibson
150: 3. Bryce Steele, Wagoner.
285: 1. Roman Garcia, Wagoner.
Hilldale Invitational
BOYS
113: 1. Gary Fox, Hilldale; 2. Germany Turner, Muskogee.
126: 2. Andrew Furstenberg, Hilldale; 3. Ayden Ford, Hilldale.
132: 3. Luis Sandoval, Hilldale.
144: 1. Patrick Wiliams, Muskogee.
150: 1. Nathan Stroble, Hilldale.
157: 1. Koltern Cruz, Hilldale; 2. Caleb Melton, Muskogee; 3. Ethan Cox, Hilldale.
165: 2. Ryker Milton, Hilldale.
175: 1. Brayden Tomlinson, Hilldale.
190: 2. Bladin McCartney, Gore; 3. Luke Hoyler, Hilldale.
GIRLS
120: 1. Brionna Davis, Hilldale.
140: 1. Sydney Sapulpa, Hilldale.
155: 1. Desie Grandstaff, Hilldale.
Inola Tournament
BOYS
120: 1. Colt Collett, Checotah.
150: 1. Cole Mayfield, Warner.
285: 3. Jonah Marshall, Checotah.
