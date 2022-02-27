For Fort Gibson’s Blade Walden and Checotah’s Colt Collett, step one of what could be habits for both took place at the OSSAA State Wrestling Championships Saturday at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.
For Fort Gibson’s Peighton Mullins, she’s one step ahead already.
Walden and Collett notched state titles to cap their freshman seasons. Walden battled to a 7-2 win over Guy Clevenger of Catoosa at 113 pounds in Class 4A. Collett won at 113 in Class 3A with a 5-0 victory, and Mullins wound up with a pin of Grace Thompson of Bixby in 2 minutes and 42 seconds for a repeat championship for the sophomore at 152 pounds.
Walden, who major decisioned Clevenger in the East Region final by 14-5, had a different start this time than last week, where he had two takedowns in the final minute of the first period for a 7-1 lead. He battled through a scoreless first, then got a reversal and escape in the second, and two near-falls in the third.
Walden finishes with a remarkable 46-1 record, his only loss to the 3A champion at 120 pounds, Gage Walker. Clevenger was 27-4, a four-time state placer and three-time finalist.
“Should have beat (Walker) but he just got caught me,” Walden said, talking about his only blemish.
Walden led 2-1 in the second on a reversal then had two near falls in the third period.
“He’s a special kid. I’d put him against anyone in the state but that’s because I know what he can do,” said Fort Gibson coach Sammy Johnson. “The things that people don’t see that he does is what makes him great, when he gets up at 5 a.m. and goes out to his shop and gets a workout in and comes to practice that afternoon then at 6 p.m. that night he’s going back to the weight room or going to freestyle. He’s spending eight hours a day on the mat or in the weight room trying to perfect his craft.”
Collett capped a 25-2 year and beat another freshman, Brantz Bateman of Marlow. He got a first-period takedown, an escape in the second and a near-fall in the third for the shutout win.
Collett split with him at the Paul Post Tournament in Sallisaw, the only other meeting between the two this year — although they have competed on the same team in national tournaments, Collett said.
“I wanted to be aggressive from the start and get the job done,” he said. “Thought I was in control from that point. The time he beat me I didn’t think I was as aggressive and wrestled defensively.”
Collett is the second state champion from Checotah. The other, two-time champion Cade Shropshire, was in attendance to give his support.
“He’s helped me a lot over time,” Collett said. ”It was good having him there to watch.”
And now, his objective is simple.
“I need to knock the two (losses) off next year,” he said.
Checotah coach Brett Olsen echoed the aggressiveness being the key Saturday.
“He had him frustrated, just unable to get any points,” Oleson said. “He’s quick at the right time. I’d bet on us doing this a few more times.”
Mullins broke a 4-4 tie in the second period with a takedown before getting the pin, her third in the tournament.
Her previous two took a combined three minutes.
“We took her down and took her to her back to go 4-0 and she reversed us to put her on her back to go 4-4. We took a shot which is what we ever do, hit a blast double in a sense took her down and worked on a power-half for a second and opened up our stack and pinned her.”
Mullins is halfway to being the first girl to win four consecutive titles. She’s the first repeat champion for Fort Gibson on either side.
“She caught me in a bad spot (on her reversal),” Mullins said. “The double leg I used on the takedown was a big help in the second (period).”
Last year Mullins faced Thompson’s sister Emma in the finals. Emma as a senior wrestled at 145 and was in the finals there but like her sister, settled for silver. Grace Thompson knocked off Izzy Pack, the west region winner in round one.
In third-place matches, Cole Mahaney at 145 won 3-1 in overtime on a takedown against Isaac Long of Skiatook to finish 37-8 overall in his junior campaign. Grant Edwards (43-6) took third at 152 and avenged a regional finals loss against Wagoner’s Logan Sterling (34-9). A third-period escape pushed him over Sterling 2-1 in a battle of seniors.
Fort Gibson’s Jaiden Johnson took fourth after being pinned at 4:40 against Kaden Smith of Bridge Creek. Johnson, a sophomore, finished 39-8.
It was a tougher than anticipated day for Wagoner, who came away without gold and in addition to Sterling, lost all of its third-place matches.
Kale Charboneau lost 2-1 to Skyler Bean of Bridge Creek, who made a first-period takedown hold up. Charboneau, a freshman, finishes 36-7. Witt Edwards finished 26-3 as the sophomore was decisioned 6-4 by Elijah Smith of Cache.
And in their only finals match, Roman Garcia lost 9-4 to Drew Powell of Bridge Creek, who finishes 42-2. Powell beat Garcia in the Cushing Tournament in their other meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.