Few have navigated COVID-19’s impact like Fort Gibson’s girls basketball team. While spring sports were left without playing much of their seasons, the basketball team didn’t even get to finish what is a winter sport.
The cancellation of the state basketball tournament as they were traveling there took care of that.
But on Monday, the remnant of that team, and 18 of 19 in the entire group, were back at work for the first time since that week, as school was shifted to online learning to finish the 2019-20 term.
It was a very basic day of work. June is typically full of team camp activity and competition against other schools. That won’t be part of this summer’s plan.
“It’s different because the usual routine is basketball, basketball, basketball and going out and finding out who you are as a team,” said senior to be Kynzi London. “But it was good to see each other. We haven’t had a ball in our hand for a while.
“We’re taking it one day at a time. We had a good shot at a gold ball in March but we also see how we take a lot for granted, so we’ve learned a lot through this.”
Her father and head coach, Chuck London, has come to grips with the unknown — while last year’s season was cut off at the end, this year’s, depending on the plight of the pandemic, could be disrupted again.
“I’ve learned to take it one day at a time, I know that’s a cliche, but nobody can answer anything,” the coach said. “They haven’t for a while and I understand that. Even with what parents ask us, we don’t have those answers. People in those spots that can give you answers can give you something but it’s theory and no one really knows.
“But today was about moving forward. It’s never about winning championships as much as it’s about the journey. It’s just this one could be a lot different, but we’re in this together no matter what.”
Hornets meet challenge
Hilldale head football coach David Blevins’ team challenge over the distance learning period, where coaches could not directly meet with players, paid off significantly as he saw Monday.
“Running-wise we’re a little out of shape, but I was really surprised at how strong they were,” he said. “We squatted today and maybe one or two lost a couple pounds but most have gained during the break because of those workout challenges. I credit our seniors for their leadership in steering that.”
Blevins said 48 sophomores through seniors, 20 freshmen, 26 eighth grade and 21 seventh graders were out Monday morning.
“I have never had that many come out for summer pride,” Blevins said, noting his time at Locust Grove before coming to Hilldale, where he enters his second season.
The routine Monday was limited in time by the temperature checks and health screenings as well as the cleaning of weight stations in between each group. It’s an added job both for the coaches and players, but a rare deal for coaches in terms of housecleaning and monitoring for sick kids.
“We have a family power hour at my house where my wife and my three kids make sure everything gets cleaned but my wife is the one usually doing the most of it,” he said with a laugh. “All the coaches are involved in wiping the locker room and spraying the bathrooms, but cleaning after 100 kids is different than taking care of three at home.”
Whiteley: ‘I missed them’
Greg Whiteley had been looking forward to this moment, having seen spring football scratched.
“I missed them. I was just glad to see everybody’s face and get a sense of normal again,” the Fort Gibson head coach said.
There exists the need to get better familiar with a squad hit heavy by graduation. The good news, Whiteley said, was that 98 percent of football kids were out Monday.
He was surprised by the conditioning level.
“I thought we would struggle with what we did but it went well,” he said. “A lot of our kids were like ‘oh gosh, I’m going to die’ but we’re not at this point going to kill them.
“We worked on flexibility and stretching, getting them into a routine, getting them into the weight room and getting their bases down, and just grooving them.”
Whiteley usually doesn’t start Fast Tigers until June 15. He has in the past had an early June team camp, but Fort Gibson put its own restrictions on to scratch those.
“This is actually the second year we haven’t had team camp,” he said, noting last year’s was cancelled due to the Arkansas River flooding that cut access to the community.
One way or another, they’ll move forward again.
“Back in the ’80s, I never saw my coaches in the summer,” Whiteley said of his high school days at Broken Arrow. “The weight room was open for us, but otherwise they’d show up in August and hope we were in shape.”
Getting their kicks
Early in the afternoon, Hilldale soccer coach Conner Schwab opened the gates for a group of about 20 boys and girls soccer players.
“What the OSSAA described as open field, in other words, open the gates and let the kids use it,” he said.
“Normally we don’t do anything soccer-wise in the summer because we’re kind of beat up from the spring. Some go to Summer Pride, others go play club soccer in this time,” he said.
“But this was a good group today to just come out and kick it around. No set drills, just kicking the ball around and getting to see everyone. They miss not having a season as much as anybody.”
