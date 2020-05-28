The notion that small school communities were driving the bus on the 7-6 vote of the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association board that allowed local autonomy on decisions to begin summer sports activities, while fitting a pattern in the vote, doesn’t necessarily reflect an aggressive mindset of those schools to get things going.
Brian Hummingbird, athletic director at Warner, says his athletes and coaches in grades 7-12 will begin meeting together June 1 but their progress will be slow, and restricted to the Warner campuses.
“We don’t plan any travel outside campuses. We’re going to work on the heart and soul of the program — coach-player, player-player and between all the sports working together, sharing kids and getting them motivated to come back,” he said. “They sat around for a long time.”
That’s like others in the area, some of whose details for restarting appeared in Wednesday’s Phoenix (see attached link). Hilldale, Fort Gibson and Wagoner are starting June 1 but limiting activity to strength and conditioning and campus activity only. Muskogee starts June 8, and Checotah hadn’t set a date yet.
“We’ll re-evaluate as time goes on but we’re playing it safe,” Hummingbird said. “Our goal is to get school started in August. Until then, it’s about due diligence in keeping our kids and community safe.”
Hummingbird’s plan is quite similar to what was proposed by the staff of the OSSAA to its board of directors, but the 7-6 vote against the proposal left it up to schools to decide their approaches.
“It surprised me. I can’t recall when the board hasn’t gone with the staff recommendations,” Hummingbird said. “I fully trust our area board representative has our best interests, but the no vote surprised me.”
That board representative, Jerry Needham of Oktaha, wanted to make clear Thursday his reasons for voting as he did, adding that Oktaha would not open anything up until June 15.
“I can’t speak for everyone who voted no, but my reasoning wasn’t to open up schools on June 1 and say ‘hey we don’t care, do what you want,’’ he said. “My no vote was against mandating that document for everyone in the state regardless of size, location, facilities or personnel between school districts. Oktaha’s weight room and equipment isn’t the same as Owasso’s.”
Needham said an evaluation of circumstances in the days nearing the 15th would be made by he and his staff for Oktaha’s plan beyond then.
Hummingbird said proper temperature and wellness checks would be made of Warner students upon arrival, but as they shift during the day from one sport to the next, no repeat checks would be made.
“We’ll do it as they arrive and monitor daily,” he said.
Both Hummingbird and Needham agreed the progression on this is fluid and subject to step back or move further forward depending on circumstances, even as their starting points differ.
