Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through August 22. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Jenks (5)41
2. Bixby (3)32
3. Union (1)29
4. Owasso18
5. Broken Arrow6

Others receiving votes: Mustang 5. Moore 2. Norman 1. Norman North 1.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Stillwater (2)32
2. B.T. Washington (5)30
3. Choctaw26
4. Deer Creek-Edmond (1)21
5. Sand Springs8

Others receiving votes: Bartlesville 1. Tahlequah 1. Muskogee 1.

Class 5A
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Carl Albert (3)72
2. McAlester (4)65
3. Collinsville (1)51
4. McGuinness43
5. Del City41
6. Coweta35
7. Lawton Mac27
8. Guthrie26
9. Ardmore23
10. Midwest City18

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 10. Grove 9. Pryor 7. Noble 4. Piedmont 4. Bishop Kelley 3. Duncan 2.

Class 4A
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Tuttle (4)69
2. Clinton (2)62
3. Poteau57
4. Cushing (1)56
5. Wagoner (1)54
6. Blanchard38
7. Bethany26
8. Hilldale25
9. Broken Bow15
10. Elk City14

Others receiving votes: Weatherford 8. Ada 7. Newcastle 4. Oologah-Talala 3. Fort Gibson 2.

Class 3A
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Lincoln Christian (3)75
2. Heritage Hall (1)64
3. Verdigris (2)63
4. Holland Hall (2)59
5. Metro Christian28
5. Perkins-Tryon28
7. Plainview24
(tie) Cascia Hall24
9. Seminole20
10. Berryhill18

Others receiving votes: Bristow 9. Kingfisher 9. Marlow 8. Stigler 6. Pauls Valley 2. Locust Grove 1. Anadarko 1. Sulphur 1.

Class 2A
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Washington (6)68
2. Beggs49
3. Victory Christian46
4. Vian (1)43
5. Rejoice Christian School41
6. Eufaula39
7. Crossings Christian Academy29
8. Oklahoma Christian22
(tie) Pawhuska22
10. Millwood9

Others receiving votes: Community Christian 4. Vinita 3. Kingston 3. Idabel 2. Jones 2. Kiefer 2. Prague 1.

Class 1A
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Cashion (3)62
2. Ringling (2)58
3. Fairview52
(tie) Gore (2)52
5. Tonkawa40
6. Woodland30
7. Hinton20
8. Hominy1
9. Colcord
10. Mangum9

Others receiving votes: Stroud 8. Mooreland 6. Wewoka 5. Snyder 4. Allen 3. Pawnee 2. Minco 2. Wynnewood 1.

Class B

School TotalPoints

1. Laverne (5)33
2. Shattuck (1)17
3. Seiling14
4. Dewar13
5. Balko-Forgan (1)9

Others receiving votes: Davenport 9. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 7. Wetumka 2. Velma-Alma 1.

Class C
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Timberlake (7)35
2. Tipton24
3. Tyrone15
3. Waynoka15
5. Maud5

Others receiving votes: Mountain View-Gotebo 4. Buffalo 4. Sasakwa 3.

