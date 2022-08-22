Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through August 22. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
The Phoenix's own Mike Kays' ballot will appear inside the Pigskin Preview, due out on the newstands and online Thursday.
|Class 6A Division I
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Jenks (5)
|41
|2. Bixby (3)
|32
|3. Union (1)
|29
|4. Owasso
|18
|5. Broken Arrow
|6
Others receiving votes: Mustang 5. Moore 2. Norman 1. Norman North 1.
|Class 6A Division II
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Stillwater (2)
|32
|2. B.T. Washington (5)
|30
|3. Choctaw
|26
|4. Deer Creek-Edmond (1)
|21
|5. Sand Springs
|8
Others receiving votes: Bartlesville 1. Tahlequah 1. Muskogee 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Carl Albert (3)
|72
|2. McAlester (4)
|65
|3. Collinsville (1)
|51
|4. McGuinness
|43
|5. Del City
|41
|6. Coweta
|35
|7. Lawton Mac
|27
|8. Guthrie
|26
|9. Ardmore
|23
|10. Midwest City
|18
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 10. Grove 9. Pryor 7. Noble 4. Piedmont 4. Bishop Kelley 3. Duncan 2.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Tuttle (4)
|69
|2. Clinton (2)
|62
|3. Poteau
|57
|4. Cushing (1)
|56
|5. Wagoner (1)
|54
|6. Blanchard
|38
|7. Bethany
|26
|8. Hilldale
|25
|9. Broken Bow
|15
|10. Elk City
|14
Others receiving votes: Weatherford 8. Ada 7. Newcastle 4. Oologah-Talala 3. Fort Gibson 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Lincoln Christian (3)
|75
|2. Heritage Hall (1)
|64
|3. Verdigris (2)
|63
|4. Holland Hall (2)
|59
|5. Metro Christian
|28
|5. Perkins-Tryon
|28
|7. Plainview
|24
|(tie) Cascia Hall
|24
|9. Seminole
|20
|10. Berryhill
|18
Others receiving votes: Bristow 9. Kingfisher 9. Marlow 8. Stigler 6. Pauls Valley 2. Locust Grove 1. Anadarko 1. Sulphur 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Washington (6)
|68
|2. Beggs
|49
|3. Victory Christian
|46
|4. Vian (1)
|43
|5. Rejoice Christian School
|41
|6. Eufaula
|39
|7. Crossings Christian Academy
|29
|8. Oklahoma Christian
|22
|(tie) Pawhuska
|22
|10. Millwood
|9
Others receiving votes: Community Christian 4. Vinita 3. Kingston 3. Idabel 2. Jones 2. Kiefer 2. Prague 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Cashion (3)
|62
|2. Ringling (2)
|58
|3. Fairview
|52
|(tie) Gore (2)
|52
|5. Tonkawa
|40
|6. Woodland
|30
|7. Hinton
|20
|8. Hominy
|1
|9. Colcord
|10. Mangum
|9
Others receiving votes: Stroud 8. Mooreland 6. Wewoka 5. Snyder 4. Allen 3. Pawnee 2. Minco 2. Wynnewood 1.
Class B
School TotalPoints
|1. Laverne (5)
|33
|2. Shattuck (1)
|17
|3. Seiling
|14
|4. Dewar
|13
|5. Balko-Forgan (1)
|9
Others receiving votes: Davenport 9. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 7. Wetumka 2. Velma-Alma 1.
|Class C
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Timberlake (7)
|35
|2. Tipton
|24
|3. Tyrone
|15
|3. Waynoka
|15
|5. Maud
|5
Others receiving votes: Mountain View-Gotebo 4. Buffalo 4. Sasakwa 3.
