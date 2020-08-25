Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school preseason football poll with first place votes in parentheses, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through August 25. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

 

Class 6A Division I

1. Owasso (6)                         45          

2. Jenks (4)                          38

3. Broken Arrow                       25  

4. Union                              23  

5. Edmond Santa Fe                    9     

Others receiving votes: Mustang 6. Norman North 2. Yukon 1. Moore 1. 

 

Class 6A Division II

1. Bixby (8)                          45  

2. Stillwater (2)                     39  

3. Del City                           31  

4. Muskogee                           10  

5. Booker T. Washington               9        

Others receiving votes: Choctaw 7. Midwest City 6. Putnam North 3. 

 

Class 5A

1. Carl Albert (10)                   100 

2. Bishop Kelley                      72

3. McGuinness                         68  

4. Piedmont                           57  

5. El Reno                            47  

6. Collinsville                       31  

7. Coweta                             29

(tie) Noble                           29  

9. Tulsa Edison                       26  

10. Ardmore                            20       

Others receiving votes: McAlester 18. Sapulpa 15. Duncan 15. Tahlequah 6. Guthrie 6. Lawton Mac 6. Durant 3. Claremore 2. 

 

Class 4A

1. Wagoner (5)                        92  

2. Weatherford (1)                    80  

3. Poteau (3)                         78  

4. Tuttle (1)                         64  

5. Bethany                            33  

(tie) Blanchard                       33

7. Skiatook                           31

8. Cache                              29  

9. Sallisaw                           27  

10. John Marshall                      23     

Others receiving votes: Broken Bow 14. Ada 13. Hilldale 8. Cleveland 5. Elgin 5. Newcastle 4. Tecumseh 3. Chickasha 3. 14, Bristow 2. Clinton 2. Grove 1. 

 

Class 3A

1. Heritage Hall (5)                  91  

2. Lincoln Christian (5)              81  

3. Perkins-Tryon                      60  

4. Holland Hall                       55

5. Verdigris                          54  

6. Stigler                            47  

7. Plainview                          36  

8. Berryhill                          33  

9. Sulphur                            29  

10. Checotah                           20    

Others receiving votes: Kingfisher 17. Kingston 16. Lone Grove 5. Anadarko 3. Locust Grove 3. 

 

Class 2A 

1. Vian (5)                           94  

2. Beggs (3)                          82  

3. Jones                              64  

4. Metro Christian (2)                50  

5. Sperry                             47  

6. Cascia Hall                        35

7. Millwood                           32  

8. Eufaula                            30  

9. Adair                              24  

10. Lindsay                            21     

Others receiving votes: Washington 20. Classen Sas at Northeast 13. Marlow 9. Idabel 7. Hugo 5. Spiro 4. Rejoice Christian School 4. Meeker 3. Christian Heritage Academy 3. Victory Christian 2. Perry 1. 

 

Class  A 

1. Ringling (5)                       89  

2. Cashion (3)                        87  

3. Pawhuska (2)                       78  

4. Thomas Custer                      62

5. Pawnee                             57  

6. Gore                               36  

7. Okemah                             35

8. Minco                              25  

9. Hobart                             20

10. Tonkawa                            16

Others receiving votes: Hominy 11. Boone-Apache 10. Morrison 6. Stroud 5. Mangum 5. Fairview 4. Wayne 2. Texhoma 1. Dibble 1. 

 

 

Class B 

1. Shattuck (7)                       46  

2. Dewar (1)                          23  

3. Laverne                            21

4. Davenport                          19

5. Cherokee (1)                       15  

     

Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 9. Barnsdall (1) 6. Pond Creek-Hunter 6. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 3. Snyder 2.

 

Class C 

1. Timberlake (3)                     32

2. Sasakwa (2)                        30

3. Buffalo (1)                        23

4. Mountain View-Gotebo (1)           18

5. Waynoka (2)                        10

      

Others receiving votes: Midway 9. Tyrone (1) 9. Coyle 5. Graham-Dustin 4. Medford 4. Fox 3. Sharon-Mutual 2. Ryan 1. 

 

