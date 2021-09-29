Warner superintendent David Vinson called it a question of ethics.
Gore head coach Brandon Tyler said it was a dad connecting with his son.
In the end, Chuck Capps, the former Warner head football coach who was in the Gore press box during the game between the two schools last Friday, is out of his teaching job at Warner.
And, no action is forthcoming from the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Vinson, declined to speak to Capps’ resignation specifically, calling it a personnel matter. But the two had a heated exchange after the game, won by Gore 14-8 in a district opener between two unbeaten teams.
Vinson said he notified Mike Whaley, associate director overseeing football for the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, of the incident.
“Just as a matter of advising them about what took place,” Vinson said. “You’d think the ethical nature of any professional wouldn’t allow that to happen.”
Whaley acknowledged having a conversation with Vinson.
“That’s about all I can say,” Whaley said. “Personnel for the vast majority of situations that are created are the responsibility of the local member schools.”
Whaley also noted that there was nothing illegal about a teacher from one school being involved with coaches from another.
“We’ve got situations where in some of the larger school districts it’s not uncommon to see someone who teaches at one school and coaches at another. That in itself is not an issue for our member schools and again Mr. Vinson gave us a synopsis of what took place as a form of an FYI,” Whaley said. “There wasn’t any expectation or was there any thought from us that there was something we needed to pursue further.”
Vinson, at minimum, was upset about the optics of the situation.
He said he was notified by members of the football staff and others during the game that Capps was involved in the contest in a “manner which gave all appearances that he was basically coaching for Gore by his attire and he was wearing a Gore headset.”
Vinson said he confronted both Capps and Tyler in conversation after the game. It is unclear whether Capps left the press box at halftime or stayed the entire game. Vinson said he received notification in the third quarter that Capps was up there.
Tyler said Capps left the box at the half and denies any improprieties took place.
“Chuck didn’t contribute to anything,” Tyler said. “He don’t watch film with us, he’s not at our practices, he wasn’t at Warner’s practice. His son (Tyler Capps) coaches with us and he’s done this the last three games. It wasn’t like it was the first.
“But he had zero impact. He was there watching his son and listening to what we do. He never said a word during the game and left at halftime. He never came in our locker room. He never comes in our locker room. And he said he got a text at halftime saying (Vinson) was going to fire him.”
Vinson denied that text took place. He said the resignation occurred Sunday.
Capps did not return text messages requesting comment. A Warner graduate, Capps was head coach at Warner in 2019 and 2020. He stepped down after a 7-5 season a year ago and was 11-12 at the school.
Rafe Watkins was hired this past off-season to replace him.
Watkins, the former Muskogee head coach, had this to say.
“Too many things get lost about the adults in these things and that’s what it usually is about,” he said. “Both sets of kids played hard and were class acts on the field, there was no jawing for as big a rivalry as it is, and I don’t want to take anything away from the kids.”
Vinson was an administrator at Vian for five years when Tyler was head coach there as part of a 15-year career there. Tyler left there to join the staff at Van Buren, Ark., for one season before returning to his alma mater four seasons ago as the Gore head coach.
“(Tyler) was in a position as head coach that he should have said that was a bad idea,” Vinson said. “Anyone whose who knew he was going to be in a press box coaching against his former players should have said that.
“Our kids were hurt and disillusioned, but not from the loss, and this certainly isn’t about their kids.”
A voice message was left with Lucky McCrary, Gore’s superintendent, who did not return the call.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.