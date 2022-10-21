NSU (1-6, 1-6 MIAA) at
Northwest Missouri (5-2, 5-2 MIAA)
When: 2 p.m.
Where: MIAA Network, Billy Country 96.3
Next up for the RiverHawks is the No. 14 team in the AFCA DII poll. A win for NSU Saturday against the Bearcats would be the first home loss against an Oklahoma football team since 1992. Northwest Missouri is 118-10 on their home field since 2001. Northwest Missouri has won its last 16 home games, and it is the longest active streak among NCAA Division II programs. Northwest's defense is tops in the nation allowing just 39.1 rushing yards per game and averaging 4.3 sacks. The Bearcats allow an MIAA-low 278.9 yards per game. NSU’s Tyler Crawford is 6-for-10 on field goal attempts this season, but he is just the third kicker in NSU history to have a pair of 50+ yard made attempts. The Broken Arrow native is the only kicker in NCAA D-II football this season with three 50+ yard kicks and is 13-for-13 on extra point attempts.
