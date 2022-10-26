Quinton at Porum (Thursday)
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Quinton 6-2, 2-1; Porum 3-5, 0-3.
Last week: Dewar 62, Quinton 12; Webbers Falls 52, Porum 6.
Last meeting: Quinton 50, Porum 0 (2021).
Series record: Quinton leads, 23-1.
Porum’s only win in the series came in 2018 (18-16).
Friday
Bartlesville at 6A-II No. 3 Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7FM. Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org.
Records: Bartlesville 3-5, 2-3; Muskogee 8-0, 5-0.
Last week: Sand Springs 36, Bartlesville 29 OT; Muskogee 30, Washington 6.
Last meeting: Muskogee 49, Bartlesville 14 (2021).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 46-27-3.
Muskogee has won five of the last six meetings. Roughers are 8-0 for the first time since 1980. Muskogee is third in scoring offense in Class 6A-II and second in scoring defense outscoring opponents 45-13.
4A No. 9 Hilldale at Madill
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Webcast: Hilldale buzz or Madill Wildcats on Youtube
Records: Hilldale 6-2, 4-1; Madill 3-5, 1-4.
Last week: Hilldale 52, Broken Bow 28; Stilwell 44, Madill 42 OT.
First meeting between the teams. Hilldale’s win over then No. 3 Broken Bow was the biggest against a ranked opponent since a 48-6 win over No. 10 Lincoln Christian in 2012 and the highest ranked regular season opponent.
Sallisaw at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Sallisaw 0-8, 0-5; Fort Gibson 0-8, 0-5.
Last week: Poteau 45, Sallisaw 6; Ada 47, Fort Gibson 7.
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 43, Sallisaw 21 (2021).
Series record: Sallisaw leads, 26-8.
Fort Gibson is last in Class 4A in scoring defense giving up 46 points per game. Sallisaw is next to last in scoring offense averaging 11 points.
Catoosa at 4A No. 10 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Catoosa 1-7, 1-4; Wagoner 5-3, 4-1.
Last week: Catoosa 34, Skiatook 13; Wagoner 58, McLain 6.
Last meeting: Wagoner 56, Catoosa 0 (2021).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 27-12.
Wagoner has won the last 10 meetings with only two being decided by 29 points or less. Lowest AP ranking for Bulldogs since 2014.
Sequoyah at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m. Radio: KEOK 102.1FM
Records: Sequoyah 1-7, 1-4; Warner 6-2, 3-2.
Last week: Roland 28, Sequoyah 15; Prague 7, Warner 0.
Last meeting: Warner 26, Sequoyah 23 OT (2001).
Series record: Warner leads, 10-3.
Warner has won the last seven meetings. Sequoyah’s last win came in 1983 (8-0). A win would give the Eagles a program-first third straight 7-win season.
2A No. 4 Eufaula at Hugo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Eufaula 7-1, 5-0; Hugo 6-2, 4-1.
Last week: Eufaula 56, Valliant 7; Hugo 20, Spiro 14.
Last meeting: Eufaula 14, Hugo 7 (2021).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 9-0.
Eufaula has won 13 straight road games. The Ironheads are third in Class 2A in scoring offense averaging 49 points per game.
A No. 2 Gore at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Gore 8-0, 4-0; Haskell 4-4, 2-2.
Last week: Gore 62, Panama 0; Pocola 54, Haskell 14.
Last meeting: Gore 14, Haskell 7 (2019).
Series record: Tied, 1-1.
Gore is first in both scoring offense and defense outscoring its opponents 58-4. Haskell’s last regular season win over a ranked opponent was against Eufaula in 1999 (23-14).
Pocola at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Pocola 5-4, 3-2; Porter 3-4, 1-3.
Last week: Pocola 54, Haskell 14; Porter 48, Canadian 18.
First meeting.
Final home game for the Pirates who are 1-2 this season.
Webbers Falls at Caddo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 6-2, 2-1; Caddo 5-2, 2-1.
Last week: Webbers Falls 52, Porum 6; Caddo 50, Midway 0.
Last meeting: Caddo 34, Webbers Falls 6 (1995).
Series record: Caddo leads, 3-0.
Third straight winning season for the Warriors – first time since 2010-2012.
Off: Checotah
Canceled: Midway (fft.)
—Compiled by Tommy Cobb
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.