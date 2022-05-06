What is APT?
The All-Pro Tour is a step below the Korn Ferry Tour, which to illustrate is the Triple-A level of the PGA. APT winners get qualifying passes to Korn Ferry events.
Former APT tour golfers include PGA Tour winners Mark Hensby, J.L. Lewis, Tim Herron, Cameron Beckman, Bubba Watson, and Ryan Palmer. Most recently, those who have moved up the ladder include Scottie Scheffler, Hayden Buckley, Michael Arnaud, and 2021 Masters runner-up Will Zalatoris.
Schedule
Monday
Practice Rounds, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pro-Am Flight 1: 1-6 p.m.
Party at the Port (Private), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Practice Rounds, 8 a.m. to noon
Pro-Am Flight 2: 1-7 p.m.
Junior clinic, 4-5:30 p.m.
Wednesday
Round 1, 7:30 a.m first tee
Thursday
Round 2, 7:30 a.m. first tee (cut day to top 30 percent)
Friday
Round 3, 7:30 a.m. first tee
Million dollar shootout:
Saturday
Round 4, 7:30 a.m. first tee
ATTENDANCE
You can follow these guys at no charge.
Estimated Payout
$130,000 purse, $25,00 first place
The course:
Muskogee Golf Club is par-70, 6.716 yards.
Previous winners
2020-Sam Fidone, Lufkin, Texas
2019-Sam Fidone
2018-Mark Churchman, Dallas
2017-Daniel Miernicki, Oregon
The golfers:
• Sam Fidone has owned this tourney the last two years. He shot 16-under last year and won by two strokes over Garrett May of Carrollton, Texas. Fidone wound up sixth on money won on the tour a year ago. In 2000, he shot 18-under and won by a stroke.
• Mitchell Meissner, 10th here last year, went into this weekend’s APT event as the top money winner at $38,500. He has a first and second place finish. winning the Gateway Buick GMC Classic in Garland, Texas on Aoril 12-25.
• Brandon McIver, who tied for seventh in 2021, was the top money winner in 2021, $89,162, just ahead of Sam Stevens, $72,838.
• Hayden Wood of Edmond and Brandon McIver of Billings, Mont., are the others from last year’s top 10 entered.
• Brad Dalke, Edmond: led OU to the 2017 national championship.
• Smylie Kaufman. Birmingham, Ala.: Has won on both the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour.
• In the family: Wood is the son of former PGA Tour player Willie Wood, who also attended OSU and won on both the PGA Tour and Champions Tour. Others with family ties to pros are Sam Triplett, son of PGA pro Kirk Triplett, currently on Champions Tour; Thomas Lehman, Scottsdale, Ariz., son of PGA pro Tom Lehman.
• Locals: Bridger Ryan, Muskogee Golf Club pro will compete. Also, Blake Berry, former Tahlequah High golfer, is in it. One Muskogee golfer who competed last year won’t be here. Mesa Falleur is scheduled at the Class 6A state tournament which falls on the same week. This is the earliest date in the history of the tournament.
Key to winning:
For Fidone the last two years, the front nine has launched him. He eagled the par-5 No. 9 three times last year and the year before, had a scorching 28 in the final round, flirting with the course record of 59 by Muskogee native and retired PGA pro Bob Dickson. He finished with 62. He’s tied for fourth and 25th in two tournaments this year.
