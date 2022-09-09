South Carolina at Arkansas, 11 a.m. (ESPN)
This is the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams, sitting at 1-0 after wins last week. With difficult upcoming schedules, a win for either team would bode well for their ability to reach the upper half of their respective divisions. It has been penciled a “trap game” for Arkansas by many, following its season-opening win over a ranked Cincinnati team. A South Carolina victory would enhance the stakes of next week’s SEC East clash against No. 2 Georgia, while a win would put the Razorbacks in position to enter their Sept. 24 game against No. 6 Texas A&M undefeated.
Missouri Southern at NSU, 6 p.m. (MIAANetwork)
Northeastern State (0-1) will try to break a home winless streak Saturday when it hosts Missouri Southern (0-1) in a 6 p.m. kickoff at Doc Wadley Stadium.
The RiverHawks, who snapped a 25-game losing streak by defeating the Lions, 21-17, last year in Joplin, Mo., also posted their last home victory against Missouri Southern on Oct. 28, 2017 in a 32-29 double overtime win.
NSU is coming off a season-opening 42-17 road loss to Emporia State last week, while the Lions fell at home to No. 14 Nebraska-Kearney, 24-7. The RiverHawks’ offense produced 262 total yards with quarterback Jacob Frazier completed 14 of 26 passes for 105 yards with a pair of touchdowns and two interceptions. NSU was led on the ground by Darius Salters, who rushed for 64 yards on 16 carries. Dashawn Williams had eight receptions for 59 yards and scored both RiverHawks’ touchdowns. Defensively, Northeastern State gave up 451 total yards, including 312 yards through the air.
N. Illinois at Tulsa, 6 p.m. (ESPN Plus)
Davis Brin threw for 460 yards and three touchdowns last week against Wyoming, but the Hurricane (0-1) didn’t produce much on the ground and lost 40-37 in double overtime. Northern Illinois (1-0) lacked a pass rush against Eastern Illinois but came up with two interceptions late and won the contest 34-27, failing to turn the ball over itself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.