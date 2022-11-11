Neb.-Kearney (7-3, 7-3 MIAA) at NSU (1-9, 1-9)
2 p.m. Saturday
Billy Country 96.3 and GoRiverHawksGo.com
Final game of the season. NSU will honor five seniors before the game: DeShawn Wiliams, Shaakir Smith, Jacob Frazier, Issac Little and Christian Wills. Williams leads the team with five touchdown catches and 38 receptions. Grant Elerick earned the starting nod at quarterback the last two weeks. … NSU trails in the overall series 7-4 but is 3-2 as host. The Lopers have won the last four in the series and coming in to Saturday’s game rank fifth in NCAA-II in rushing with 254.8 yards per game. UNK head coach Josh Lynn faced Northeastern State as a student-athlete at Eastern New Mexico. Lynn and the Greyhounds handed NSU a 20-14 loss at Gable Field. NSU head coach J.J. Eckert was on the staff as a quarterbacks/wide receivers coach for that contest.
