Kickoff: 4 p.m. (MIAANetwork.com)
Details: NSU (2-4, 2-4 MIAA) will try and push its road winning streak to three games Saturday. That would mark the first three-game streak since 2011. The RiverHawks are one three teams nationally that have not lost a fumble this season and are ranked first in kick return defense (11.5 yards per return). Missouri Western (2-4, 2-4) heads into their homecoming week, dropping three straight games. The Griffons are ranked eighth in the MIAA with 385.3 offensive yards and ninth in allowing 433.5 yards — 296 of that passing, That should help NSU receiver and Haskell ex Mark Wheeland, who has an MIAAA-best seven touchdown catches. He’s 16th nationally. With nine lost fumbles this season, Missouri Western is tied for third-most nationally.
