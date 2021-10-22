NW Missouri at NSU
Kickoff: 1 p.m. Saturday
Records: NW Missouri 5-1, 5-1; NSU 2-5, 2-5
Web/audio: GoRiverhawksgo.com/watch
Notes: Saturday’s game will be the first time this season the RiverHawks will face a team ranked inside the top 25 nationally. NW Missouri is 10th in the Coaches’ Poll and seventh in the D2Football.com Poll. ... It’s the Hall of Fame Game, with NSU honoring two student-athletes Danielle Miron Henry (women’s golf; 2000-04), Stephanie Bird Reisdorf (women’s golf; 2005-09), and the 1999 football team. A formal ceremony takes place at NSU Event Center at 7 p.m. ... Mark Wheeland leads the MIAA with seven TD receptions. Marques Williams is 10th in solo tackles at 6.3 and 10th in the MIAA. NSU has lost 16 straight at home cating back to Oct. 28, 2017 against Missouri Southern. The RiverHawks will have one more home game this year, Fort Hays on Nov. 6. ... Northwest will look to avoid back-to-back setbacks for the first time since 2017. The end of the 2001 season is the last time it lost consecutive road contests.
