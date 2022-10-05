Thursday
Fort Gibson at Stilwell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Fort Gibson 0-5, 0-2 4A-4; Stilwell 3-2, 1-1.
Last week: Broken Bow 48, Fort Gibson 24; Stilwell 30, Sallisaw 20.
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 58, Stilwell 8 (2021).
Series record: Fort Gibson leads, 28-15.
Fort Gibson has won the last 12 meetings (one by forfeit) and 20 of the last 21. Fort Gibson is 0-5 for the first time since 2015.
Casady at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Casady 3-2, Haskell 2-3.
Last week: Casady 23, OKC Patriots 15; Haskell 50, Porter 0.
First meeting.
Last week’s 50-point win was the biggest for a Haymaker team since a 62-6 win over Chelsea on 2015.
Caddo at Porum
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Caddo 3-1, Porum 3-2. (B-5 opener)
Last week: Caddo 44, Wilson 22; Porum 56, Cave Springs 12.
Last meeting: Caddo 45, Porum 0 (2015).
Series record: Caddo leads, 4-2.
Porum has scored 50 or more points in back to back games for the first time since 2005.
Midway at Quinton
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 3-2 B-5, Quinton 4-1.
Last week: Depew 50, Midway 16; Quinton defeated Strother by forfeit.
First meeting and B-5 opener.
Before it was Midway, Council Hill defeated Quinton, 6-0, in 1931 in the only previous meeting between the two towns.
Friday
6A No. 4 Muskogee at U.S. Grant
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7FM
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org
Records: Muskogee 5-0, 2-0 6AII-1; U.S. Grant 0-5, 0-2.
Last week: Muskogee 61, Putnam West 0; Bartlesville 55, U.S. Grant 0.
First meeting.
Last week’s 61-point was the biggest for a Rougher team since a 71-6 win over Bartlesville in 2017.
4A No. 9 Hilldale at 4A No. 3 Poteau
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale buzz on Youtube
Records: Hilldale 4-1, 2-0 4A-4; Poteau 4-1, 2-0.
Last week: Hilldale 24, Ada 16; Poteau 17, Madill 13.
Last meeting: Poteau 46, Hilldale 16 (2021).
Series record: Poteau leads, 11-7.
Poteau has won the last four meetings. Third straight year and fourth in the last five that both teams were ranked.
4A No. 4 Wagoner at No. 1 Cushing
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Wagonertv.com
Records: Wagoner 3-2, 2-0 4A-3; Cushing 5-0, 2-0.
Last week: Wagoner 36, Oologah 0; Cushing 56, Catoosa 7.
Last meeting: Wagoner 40, Cushing 14 (2020).
Series record: Tied, 1-1.
Both meetings came in the playoffs – 2020 semifinals and first round in 1981. Wagoner has been ranked in the AP top 10 for 87 consecutive weeks.
Checotah at 3A No. 3 Lincoln Christian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 2-4, 0-2 3A-3; Lincoln Christian 4-1, 1-0.
Last week: Seminole 52, Checotah 26; Lincoln Christian did not play.
Last meeting: Lincoln Christian 55, Checotah 13 (2021).
Series record: Lincoln Christian leads, 5-0.
Lincoln Christian has averaged 57 points in its five meetings with Checotah. Wildcat teams have lost 11 straight games against ranked opponents.
2A No. 4 Eufaula at Wilburton
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Eufaula 4-1, 2-0 2A-6; Wilburton 0-5, 0-2.
Last week: Eufaula 47, Heavener 13; Hugo 62, Wilburton 0.
Last meeting: Eufaula 55, Wilburton 0 (2021).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 23-11.
Eufaula has won the last five meetings by an average score of 48-9.
Henryetta at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Henryetta 2-3, 1-1 2A-5; Warner 4-1, 1-1.
Last week: Henryetta 42, Sequoyah 28; Warner 35, Okemah 0.
Last meeting: Warner 28, Henryetta 7 (2021).
Series record: Henryetta leads, 4-3.
Warner is sixth in Class 2A in scoring defense giving up just 13 points per game.
A No. 2 Gore at Pocola
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Gore 5-0, 1-0 A-8; Pocola 4-2, 2-0.
Last week: Gore 61, Canadian 0; Pocola 30, Central Sallisaw 8.
Last meeting: Gore 46, Pocola 28 (2019).
Series record: Gore leads, 17-7.
Gore has won the last three meetings. Gore is first in scoring defense in Class A having shutout four of its five opponents.
Porter at Central Sallisaw
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 2-3, 0-2 A-8; Central 3-2, 1-1.
Last week: Haskell 50, Porter 0; Pocola 30, Central 8.
Last meeting: Porter 32, Central 24 (2021).
Series record: Central leads, 5-1.
Porter has given up an average 44 points in its three losses and shut out both opponents in victory.
B No. 5 Dewar at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Dewar 4-0, Webbers Falls 4-1.
Last meeting: Dewar 63, Webbers Falls 14 (2021).
Series record: Dewar leads, 12-0.
Dewar has won the last two meetings by a combined score of 109-14. Since a season open loss, Webbers Falls has won four straight averaging 57 points.
Compiled by Tommy Cobb
