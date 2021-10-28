Navy at Tulsa
6:30 p.m. Friday, ESPN2
Records: Navy 1-6, 1-4 AAC, Tulsa 3-4, 2-1
Tulsa’s running game has kicked it in. The Navy run defense doesn’t give up a ton of yards, but Tulsa has hit the 235-yard mark in three of the last four games – all wins and should lead the game in rushing. Navy held No. 2 Cincinnati close, losing the lead only in a wild swing at the end of the first half and eventually falling 27-20. Tulsa didn’t play last week, its last game a 32-31 win over South Florida when Brooks scored on a 3-yard run with 47 seconds to play to cap a 145-yard game.
NSU at Washburn
1 p.m. Saturday
Records: NSU 2-6, 2-6 MIAA, Washburn 6-2, 6-2
Two of the final three regular-season games are on the road, where the RiverHawks’ offense averages 31.3 points per game this season and has scored at least three touchdowns in each contest. This will be the second straight week that Northeastern State will face a team ranked or receiving votes in the AFCA poll. Washburn is also ranked ninth in the NCAA Super Region Three Poll to determine the postseason tournament.
