Tulsa (2-4, 0-2 AAC) at Temple (2-4, 0-2)
6:30 Friday, TV: ESPN2
Tulsa’s had two weeks to prepare for this since taking a knockout punch from Navy in a 53-21 contest, giving up nearly 500 yards and coughing up the ball four times on offense. Temple’s coming in with a fresher whipping, a 70-13 loss at UCF last Thursday. Tulsa is 11th in the nation in passing offense at 328 yards a game. Davis Brin has hit 121 of 189 passes for 1,839 yards with 14 touchdowns. Keylon Stokes leads the team in the passing game with 44 receptions for 765 yards and four scores. If the TU defense struggles here, it’s doing so against a team that averages 14.7 points per game, 128th in the FBS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.