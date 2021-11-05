Tulsa at No. 2 Cincinnati
Kickoff: 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Records: TU 3-5, 2-2 AAC, No. 2 Cincinnati 8-0, 4-0, No. 6 CFP)
Cincinnati was ranked No. 6 in the initial College Football Playoff rankings despite a signature win at No. 10 Notre Dame. The Bearcats feel like they have something to prove, and that starts Saturday against Tulsa. Cincinnati insists that winning an American Conference championship is the top goal. Tulsa, meanwhile, will be looking to exact some revenge after losing to the Bearcats on a last-second field goal in last year’s American Conference championship game behind Davis Brin, who has thrown for 2,095 yards and is going up against a pass defense ranked first in FBS in opponent completion percentage (50.8 percent) with 14 interceptions.
Fort Hays St. at NSU
Kickoff: 1 p.m.
Records: NSU 2-7, 2-7; Fort Hays St. 4-5, 4-5
The RiverHawks will honor six departing seniors before the game Saturday. Those being celebrated include Bryce Brown, Darius Hopkins, Damani Carter, Tim Davis, Brady Kropp and Madison Wrather. Senior Day will start at 12:25 p.m. on Gable Field.
Northeastern State will look to give their offense a kickstart Saturday in their home finale with the RiverHawks averaging 125 yards in the last two games and no trips to the red zone. IT’s NSU’s last chance for a home win it hasn’t had since 2017, a string of 17 games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.