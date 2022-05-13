Ryan Grider held a one-shot lead after multiple lightning delays and finally darkness on Friday at the All-Pro Tour’s Health and Wellness Real Okie Championship at Muskogee Golf Club.
The Baylor ex was 2-under through 13 holes in the third round, which will resume at 7:30 Saturday morning. He’s at 181 for the tournament. Motin Yeung of Hong Kong is one shot back and a member of his Grider’s playing group. Yeung was also at 2-under, 7-under 182 for the tournament.
Behind them, two-time defending champion Sam Fidone made a major move on Moving Day. His 5-under 65 put him two shots off the lead.
Charles Kim was also charging hard. He had a 62 through 17 holes, 3-under for the round, and at 6-under for the tournament is in a group of seven at that score.
Rob Hudson, Wesley Hunter, Australian John Lyras, Brandon McIver and Luis Gerardo Garza of Mexico, who led at the halfway point. He was at 4-over through 11. McIver, who finished 12, was at 3-over.
Three shots back is OU ex Thomas Johnson and Brandon Smith, both still playing their third round.
Lawrance Allan shot a 66 and is in a group of eight at 4-under for the tournament. He, Cody Banach, Taylor Bibbs, Sulman Raza had all finished. Still on the course is Sahkai Brown, Nathan Mass, Jake McCrory and Chandler Phillips.
OSU ex Zach Bauchou was 2-under for the round and is five off the lead.
