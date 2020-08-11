Mid-day thunderstorms halted the first round of the Real Okie Championship at Muskogee Golf Club on Tuesday. The tournament has been suspended and will resume at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday with the completion of the first round.
Fifty-three golfers had started the round.
Tanner Napier was the leader at 5-under through nine holes.
Three golfers — Chandler Phillips of Huntsville, Texas, Cory Whitsett of Birmingham, Ala., and Jeff Wibaba of Houston were at 4-under. Phlllips, like Napier, had teed off on No. 10 while the other three started on 1.
Sam Fidone of Lufkin, Texas, OSU ex Brencon Jelley of Tulsa and Derek Chang of Dallas were at 3-under and among a group of five at 2-under was defending champion Cory Churchman of Fort Worth. Last week’s winner on the All-Pro Tour, Sam Stevens of Fort Worth, is also at 2-under with Jared Bettcher of Auburn, Ala., Zach Partin of Lewisville and Grady Brame Jr., of Hammond, La. Each with the exception of Brame had finished nine holes, Brame completed seven on the back nine.
