Muskogee Public Schools will have a reception welcoming new Roughers boys basketball coach Lou Dawkins to the job Wednesday.
The reception will run from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will be at Ron Milam Gymnasium. The public is invited.
Dawkins was hired last week. He’s been over the Rougher Youth Sports Academy and has both high school and college coaching experience. He won two state titles in his native Saginaw, Mich., and later coached at Northern Illinois and Cleveland State.
His wife, Latricia Vaughn Dawkins, is a Muskogee native and current principal in the district.
