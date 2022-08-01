FORT GIBSON — While much of the 15th Phoenix Football Media Day held this year in the Fort Gibson High School Auditorium was geared to thoughts of the upcoming season, there were other topics discussed directly or in forms issued to both players and coaches about the state of the game and behind-the-scenes, up-close and personal topics.
A lot of this will be forthcoming in the Pigskin Preview later this month. Today, we take a look at the rapidly changing game of football, particularly at the college level, and how some of that is already having an impact at the high school level — and may, who knows, have a bigger trickle-down effect as the game moves on.
For example, open transfer is already creeping into the high schools in Oklahoma — although technically, with the OSSAA, the rules still regard a process of hardship determination and sit-out time.
Name, Image and Likeness has introduced major money offerings to high school kids as part of the recruiting process.
Player safety continues to be a concern in terms of game rules.
Here are some of the thoughts shared:
• Travis Hill, Muskogee (who missed Media Day but had submitted thoughts on the subject through a written form and in a previous discussion with the Phoenix: “I had a talk with a coach now on staff at one of the big 6A schools who made the comment to me, ‘I’ve never seen kids mingle like they do today between teams. It seems like 90 percent of those conversations are I want to go to such and such school.' Players and parents already actively seek moving if things are not up to their standard at the school they attend. The college movement has accelerated this mindset. NLI is already in some state high schools and will be everywhere before too long. Follow the money.”
• Trent Holt, Webbers Falls: “If (full) open transfer in athletics in Oklahoma is approved I see it dramatically affecting high school football. It would be a case of the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer. I also see football losing popularity with the overemphasis on concussions and kids wanting satisfaction now instead of investing lots of time and work to see the results. The work ethic, coachability and commitment level have all dropped in kids.”
• Denton Long, Porter: “The open transfer that the state recently instituted will help Porter if the OSSAA follows suit. I believe players at the larger schools around us may transfer to Porter if they are upperclassmen and they’re not getting the playing time they are looking for.
“(Overall), participation is on a decline — football is hard and students have to make sacrifices to participate and be successful. Fewer and fewer students are willing to do that..”
• Larry Newton, Eufaula: "As it becomes more difficult to find coaches that are wanting to also teach, I believe the sport will eventually turn to non-school football, I believe there will be super teams not associated with high schools. I could see them offering big NIL money for those kids to play and travel, possibly nationally, doing school work virtually and what not."
• Larry Childers, Porum: “I don’t see a move away from what we do in the OSSAA with classes and districts. NIL money will not be allowed in the public school format, but could be used for private schools or (independent) team concepts.”
• Zac Ross, Checotah: “I think the game has changed completely at the college level and everything will always trickle down. This year, I bet this might be the most transfers I have ever seen in high school sports.”
• Dale Condict: Wagoner: “I think the game is creating a selfish mindset. It’s no longer about the love of the sport. Athletes don’t understand earning their position. If it looks tough, I’ll move. Kids are a product of their environment. So as things get progressively more difficult we have no one to blame but ourselves.
“If the adults will allow us to coach and develop them, the athletes will have a great experience. When they start hearing excuses and negativity at home, things go downhill… We’ve won five state championships since 2011 and our numbers in youth football and junior high football have still steadily decreased. I’ll say it this way, if my dad (Tom Condict) coached our team this year lie he did when I played at Broken Bow in 1987,we’d have about 15 players left, but they’d be 15 guys you’d take into any battle though."
• Brandon Tyler, Gore: "I think the transfer portal is hurting kids who want to play college football. It seems like colleges are getting more kids out of the portal than they are signing out of high school.”
• David Blevins, Hilldale: “I hope the game is always about physical play and allows young men to be tough adults. We build a program that helps young men to be great dads and give back to society in a positive way. Football is tough. It takes tough people to be successful in life. Wins and losses will come and go, but how we react to these is the most important thing.”
• John Williams, Warner: “I think it’s important that we emphasize the importance of the team over the individual. Football is a team sport, and it takes everyone on the team doing their part to us successful. It is our responsibility as coaches and leaders of young men to help them create individual goals that will help their team. This hasn’t changed.
“I think coaches will have to be more media-savvy in order to promote their players, but to also monitor social media for the safety of their players from an amateur status standpoint.
• Ryan Nolan, Fort Gibson: “Open transfer in college limits the scholarships for borderline Division I kids. Division II is going slower because they’re looking at kids that didn’t get an offer from transferring. But things always trickle down. Hopefully when it does they figure out things better than what college did where it’s become the Wild West. The kid left in Texas to go a year early to college at Ohio State for money.
“I don’t know if schools will go to a super conference. That’s a wild thought but ESPN would have to give a lot of money because high schools would lose everything else. I hope it doesn’t get to that because I think it’s something cool to play for your town and go for a state championship.”
• Phil McWilliams, Haskell: “I can’t see the OSSAA ever losing their grip against an NIL pay scheme and complete open transfer. It would take the schools making the decision more than the OSSAA. But I’m sure there’s states that are talking about that or will.
“In 20 years you'll see more of the dangerous parts of the sport disappear, like I don’t think you’ll see kickoffs. Speaking of safety concerns, I’m concerned now about the supply chain being shut down by COVID and not being able to get equipment. That's a problem here and now."
Steve Corn, Midway: “For bigger schools in bigger cities, I see NIL elements being a draw in the not too distant future. Local businesses will start using that, and good kid in a small school will be vulnerable to that in the bigger cities with big business.
“I’d like to think we won’t see it in Oklahoma. Colleges have gone from a concept of money for you in your uniform likeness to just an all-out buy the best team. It’s out of control there. It’s not about the love of the game, it’s about the dollar.”
