Ty Pilgrim of River City Fights gives us some information about Saturday's fughts at the Civic Center.
1 What type of fighting is expected at the event?
“MMA and a few kickboxing bouts. It’s considered a hybrid event which means that we have both MMA and kickboxing fights, but the majority of our fights will be MMA.”
2 Tell me more about the title fight?
“Alfred Walker is defending his title, it’s a promotional title, and he’s held it now for over a year. He’s defending it against Daniel Carey, who is a very experienced fighter from Fort Smith, Arkansas, and he has competed at televised events like Bellator. He’s highly talented and he comes to challenge for the title.”
3 Who are some area fighters on the card?
“The Muskogee area guys that will be fighting are Alfred Walker, Cashus Prather, Dalton Fox and Derius Lewis.”
4 What’s the fan support been like since the start last year?
“It's slow progress, but the key word is progress. It is moving up, it is moving along. Having a high profile champion coming to us from another promotion has helped us promote MMA, in particular in Muskogee. With Alfred (Walker) having an MMA gym located in Muskogee, he is involved in building up the young and upcoming talent here in town.”
5 Are there any prizes for winners? If so, what is it?
“The professional fights, which there is only one on our card and that’s the main event, are literally prize fighters so they are paid to fight. The other ones are amateur fighters who are building their careers. Since this is sanctioned by the Oklahoma State Boxing Commission, any kind of financial gain or benefit for an amateur is actually prohibited. They just have the privilege to fight and build their careers and their names.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.