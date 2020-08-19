The first, and for some the only, week of tune-up begins tonight and continues into Friday for area high school football squads.
Here’s some things to look for, some specific to teams and others from a general sense in what has been an off-season unlike no other.
1. The contact
With no one having team camps this summer and 7 on 7 being almost non-existence and where it did happen is done without pads, this will be the first test of any kind for teams to go against someone else. All have some idea of their skill guys and have had a week or so to measure against themselves. But a lot will be there to evaluate just by seeing someone else.
2. The trenches
That’s particularly important for Muskogee, which has only Allen Hill back on the offensive line to go with lots of skill people, starting with quarterback/strong safety Ty Williams, an OSU commit. Same on a defensive front with little experience. They’ll see Jenks and Tulsa Washington.
Trench issues are also the case at Eufaula, hit hard by graduation.
3. Youth
That goes without saying anywhere, but at Fort Gibson, it’s 13 replacements for seniors who played one or both ways. Quarterback Cole Mahaney is among the few returnees and with a full year under his belt as a freshman starter. Haskell is in a similiar situation with heavy losses.
4.Snatching the swag
Hilldale went through a tough season last year with a quarterback shuffle and a young line. With much of everyone back and a fairly settled quarterback job belonging to Johnnie Durossette, some eyes will be on the Hornets’ offense and some synchronization following a year of frustration and mistakes.
5. Spreading their wings
Warner’s run-oriented offense is undergoing a tweak with former Arkansas Razorback Drew Morgan coordinating the attack.
6. Picking up where they left off
It wasn’t planned as it will unfold, but Wagoner will go against the team that ended their season last year, Poteau, in the Class 4A semifinals. Also in the mix: Checotah and new head coach Zac Ross. It starts 5 p.m. Friday at Checotah.
Wagoner was to go to McAlester, but COVID-19 issues at McAlester brought about the change of plans.
