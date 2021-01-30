Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds late. Low around 35F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.