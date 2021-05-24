Outlaw Motor Speedway on Friday hosts the First Big Body Bash. All big body cars — factory stock, super stock and pure stock — will be featured while USRA Modifieds and B-Mods will run their normal weekly show.
Each class running in the special will pay $400 to win and $50 to start. Those purses, say track officials on their Facebook page, could increase with sponsorships.
Racing begins at 7:30.
Okie Raceway Park’s street race special scheduled last Saturday and postponed by rain will be June 19. The original date of June 26 for the next race will not occur due to a schedule conflict with another track.
