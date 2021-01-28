Against the backdrop of COVID-19, Outlaw Motor Speedway made it through its return season of 2020, albeit with an abbreviated schedule.
The pandemic hasn’t disappeared, but not only is Outlaw planning a full schedule, but a few miles north up U.S. 69 from the facility off the Wainwright exit, Thunderbird Speedway is planning a return to racing after a year of dormancy.
That, along with Okie Raceway Park located at the old Hatbox Airport landing strip, gives the area three options to reach out to racing enthusiasts for the coming year.
Outlaw’s 25-race schedule begins April 16-17 with the Azalea Nationals. Most races are single-day events consisting of regular points races on Fridays. Thunderbird is set to begin with the Sooner Late Models on March 28.
In an interview with the Phoenix, Dalton Clay, whose father, Gary Clay, owns the track and was also the original owner when it was built in 2003. Under different ownership, it ceased racing for three seasons, 2017 to 2019.
Dalton, a longtime racer at both tracks, will step back from the driver role and oversee operations at the Outlaw facility.
“Fourteen races last year on what was supposed to be a 28-race schedule, that wasn’t too bad considering we didn’t get started until June,” he said. “And the Azalea event, one of our two major events, didn’t go because of the late start. COVID had an impact but it was better than we expected.”
Dalton Clay said most if not all events will again offer free admission and a guaranteed purse regardless of the event, thereby shifting revenue to what they hope will be large car counts. That was particularly the case with the B-Modifieds last year.
“Some big events might require a cost but we’re leaning toward free all season,” he said.
They’ll also offer the highly popular sprint car events on at least three occasions, starting with the season opener. Two others are July 9 and Octoberfest on Oct. 14-16.
Last year’s only sprint scheduled event was under the direction of an outside group that leased the track and was postponed twice, the first by rain. Refund issues persisted. Clay called it a “burden to jump over” because people thought we were responsible for it but we leased the track to that group” which had control of it, he said.
Another class of racing will be the dwarfs, which are five-eighths scale models of vintage cars from 1928 to 1948. Those will be featured June 25 and Aug. 13 and will run on a smaller infield track.
Clay said some ideas for concerts have been discussed, but said that would depend on COVID-19 restrictions as the year progresses.
Thunderbird’s approach to the year is a more modest schedule of six major events involving racing circuits from a several-state region. Brady Ross is leasing the track and Ryan Lowe is assisting him in operations.
Lowe pointed to several structural changes that will make racing better there. Asphalt millings have been used to resurface the pit area which due to drainage issues often became a problem for hosting events two years ago due to car trailers being unable to maneuver around even if the track itself was in good condition.
“The pit area obviously has been cleaned up, all new roads into it, new gravel in the pit area and an asphalt area for staging to keep the gravel off the track,” Lowe said. “We’ll also have new bleachers on the pit side and do some repairs on the grandstand area.
Also, he said, a mound area in the infield has been leveled to allow for clear sight lines on the back stretch, and designated roads in the infield for traffic.
Clay and Lowe said both tracks have been in communication with each other in terms of working around schedules.
“We hope to have our full schedule in the next couple of weeks,” Lowe said. “I know Brady’s desire is to just make racing better with different options on different nights. Our schedule will be specials only and we expect those to have a lot of cars from multiple states which means more money for the city in terms of restaurants and hotels.”
Okie Raceway Park’s first organized street car event was in October.
Jeff Lee, who is running that track, said their dates should be set in the next week or so, including a regional matchup of top street racers from Louisiana and Oklahoma. He said the first week would likely be May 22, with another in June and a third in September.
““Our main deal is not interfering with the same type cars, and I’m checking with those tracks in Hartshorne and Sallisaw so as not interfere with each other, and we’ll compare dates with Brady,” Lee said. “Outlaw I’m not worried about because most of theirs are Fridays and we’ll do Saturdays.
“I would just encourage everyone who supports us will support them,” he said.
Muskogee mayor Marlon Coleman said all three have his support.
“As we approach the spring and summer we have high hopes that they will only grow in size and popularity,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.