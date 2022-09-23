Thunderbird Speedway’s fall season of racing begins tonight with the Oil Capital Racing Series Sprints, Sooner Late Models, B-Modifieds, Factory Stocks, and Pure Stocks. Also, spectator cars will get to take part in a race.
Seven races made up the spring season.
The first 50 kids in attendance Friday will receive a free backpack full of school supplies from a race sponsor. They’re also admitted free with a paid adult. Grandstand admission is $15. Pit passes are $40.
Hot laps start at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the third annual “Battle on the Blacktop is Satutrday at Okie Raceway Park, the former Hatbox Field air strip at Love-Hatbox Sports Complex.
Adult admission is $10. Children 12-under are free.
Big Tire, Small Tire, True Street, Daily Driver Pro, Tailgate and Daily Driver classes are available for participants, with cost ranging from $250 entry fee for Big Tire to $100 for Daily Driver, Tailgate and Daily Driver Pro. Rules for each are on the Okie Raceway Park’s Facebook page.
There will also be a Dash for Cash for kids who attend.
