The sprint to the finish for spring high school sports is meeting Mother Nature head on.
The OSSAA slowpitch tournament set for USA Hall of Fame Stadium was postponed until Monday. Oktaha was the lone area team involved and was supposed to play Wednesday.
Untouched to this point is soccer with the exception of the postponement Monday of the Fort Gibson-Metro Christian boys first-round game. Fort Gibson’s win in a shootout on Tuesday pits the Tigers against Hilldale at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Hilldale. Also, Fort Gibson’s girls will host Metro Christian at 5:30 p.m., both quarterfinal games in Class 4A. Originally it was thought the games would be played at 6 and 8.
Also scheduled for now are Muskogee’s baseball regional at Owasso. The Roughers are set to play at 11 a.m. against the host Rams. Owasso is one facility that has full artificial turf. That’s also the situation at Pryor, where Hilldale heads for an 11 a.m. regional game Thursday.
Fort Gibson and Oktaha have infield turfs as they host regionals. Both have moved games to Friday. That has also taken place for Eufaula at the Sperry regional, Warner at the Silo regional and
Wagoner’s games at the Lincoln Christian regional and Haskell at the Amber-Pocasset regional will move to evening starts Thursday. Wagoner will play Sallisaw at 7 p.m. Haskell plays Tonkawa at 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A girls golf involving Hilldale, Wagoner and Fort Gibson teed off today at Buffalo Rock in Cushing after a one-day postponement.
