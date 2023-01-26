Muskogee Lady Roughers coach Bryan Bunch saw it as a growth mark — his team’s defensive performance Thursday at Rougher Village.
Turnovers indeed went Muskogee’s way, but rebounds, particularly on its end, took a hard opposite turn for the Lady Roughers, who fell 55-38 to the Owasso Lady Rams in a rescheduled home game from Tuesday, wiped off that date due to the threat of severe winter weather that didn’t quite materialize as predicted.
Despite 21 Lady Ram turnovers to the host team’s 7, the visitors managed to move to 9-7. The rebounding totals, which were overwhelmingly in Owasso’s favor (25-5 on Muskogee’s end and 34-13 overall) kept the Lady Roughers (4-11) from having a chance in a game they were never too far out of, having multiple chances to get it under a five-point edge in the second half.
“We were doing a good job creating the turnovers, but the execution after we created them was lacking,” said Bunch.
The Lady Roughers were in it for a while.
Bianca McVay and Jakayla Swanson had the only back-to-back baskets in the half for Muskogee, which tied the game at 10, and McVay’s drive tied it with 1:00 to go in the half.
Trailing 16-14 at quarter’s end, things changed.
Owasso’s Nay Nay Elbert had six points in a 9-0 run that made it a 25-14 game near the three-minute mark. Muskogee went without a field goal, missing all 11 shots and six of those being 3s. Malaysia Burton’s free throws with 2:24 to play ended a drought of 5:36, then Zhyan Mayes had made one of two The modest 3-0 run to close the half had it at 25-17.
At that point the rebounding edge was 9-1 on MHS’s offensive end.
Swanson’s 3 down the stretch in the third made it a 35-29 game. Muskogee had three possessions to close it further to finish the third but came up empty.
“We were in good position but we didn’t engage in contact to block them out and it was so easy for them to jump up and grab it and they had so many second-chance points,” said Bunch.
Owasso outscored MHS 20-9 in the fourth.
Makenna Yokley, a 6-1 junior forward, had 18 points and 10 rebounds for OWasso. Amarion Tease, another forward at 5-8, had 10 boards. Burton had 15 points to lead Muskogee, McVay had 11.
Boys: Owasso 76, Muskogee 51
The Roughers were 4-of-29 from the floor in the first half — a nasty 12 percent.
Owasso’s 6-7 freshman sensation Jalen Montonati was 20 percent in the first quarter on five shots. That too wasn’t anticipated.
But Montonati’s friends picked up the pace and the Roughers didn’t, trailing 28-11 at the half, then even at 5-of-11 from the floor in the third, trailed 50-23.
Most of the Rams’ offense came from guard Isaiah McLemore. Averaging seven points coming in, McLemore had 17 points, all in the second half, and five of his baskets were 3s.
Owasso in all had 12 3s.
Muskogee (4-12) was hurt by the core of its inside game now gone for the season, the player more often than not that has been the offensive spark. Dion Wilkerson broke his hand in the Tulsa Rogers tournament last weekend.
“We’re watching, they’re shooting the ball, defensively we’re not crashing the glass,” said MHS coach Lou Dawkins. “They’ve come to depend on Dion so much on the boards, he’s now not there on either end. We can’t be tentative and say that’s not my man and we can’t go out there with the mindset of I’m going to get mine and not think about anybody else. We’ve got to support each other and that’s the way we’re going to grow as a team, but we have to do that.”
Montonati reached double figures in the third and finished with 14 points, five less than his average. He exploded for 37 in a tournament in Pittsburg, Kan., last weekend.
Owasso is now 9-6. Both Muskogee squads remain winless in their new home court through three contests.
Jamarian Ficklin had nine points in the fourth for the Roughers and finished with 15. Kayden McGee had 12, eight of his in the fourth.
Up next for Muskogee is a road game Friday at Bixby and a tussle with Notre Dame commit Parker Friedrichsen, the 6-foot-4 senior guard and shooting machine.
“Those kind of guys should make us better depending on how we approach them,” Dawkins said. “(Montonati) is special. You can raise up and take one or two different angles and shoot over somebody, that’s special. He’s not just going big in D1 in a few years, I’m talking next level (NBA).”
