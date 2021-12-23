To vote, go to our Facebook page (Muskogee Phoenix Sports) and in the response space, list your single choice in each category. We prefer that you choose by number.
Direct any comments to the email message option on our Facebook page.
You can also vote by email at sports@muskogeephoenix.com.
Deadline is Dec. 29, 11:59 p.m.
Our finalists:
Game of the year
1. Soup served up
Posting 35 fourth-quarter points and shooting 60 percent (30-of-50) for the night, Muskogee behind Javontae “Soup” Campbell’s 34 points, 16 in the fourth after returning to the game with four fouls. Muskogee got out of the first round of the 6A playoffs with a 95-87 win over Bixby, led by Connors-bound Xavier Glenn and current four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen.
2. Deere runs them down
Khelil Deere had three touchdown passes among seven catches for 149 yards, and added four interceptions on defense as Eufaula advanced past OCS 31-14 and into the semifinals for the first time since 2005. Eufaula’s win was part of a public school quarterfinal sweep in Class 2A.
3. A Rock for the ages
Down 18-0 in the first quarter in the battle for the Rock, Hilldale recovers and behind Eric Virgil’s 280 yards rushing on 22 carries with 58 yards receiving and four total touchdowns, beats Fort Gibson in a back-and-forth 49-46 Hornets’ win that wasn’t decided until Brayson Lawson’s interception of Cole Mahaney with 40 seconds left. Mahaney threw for 356 yards.
4. Down goes No. 1
Undaunted by a team that scored 100 points in three games and whose average winning margin in 17 games of 44 points, Fort Gibson clamped down on the defense and knocked off heavily favored and No. 1 Classen SAS 39-29 in the Class 4A state quarterfinals. Classen shot 22.9 just percent for the game (11-of-48), and had just a 3-pointer in the fourth, that coming in the final minute. Darianna Littlepage Buggs, a 6-1 junior forward who came in averaging 18.1 points per game and ranked by ESPN as the 35th best player in her class, was held to five points.
Comeback of the year
1. True grit in the pool
Meredith Stevenson tore three ligaments in her knee while performing a football halftime show with the MHS dance team in September. She had to have a complete ACL reconstruction in October, and her third-place finish regional meet was her first competition this season. She would end up sixth at state.
2. Retribution on the track: Field portion
Dylan Walker’s personal best of 23-1 gave the Hilldale senior a long jump state championship he had been eyeballing since a disappointing ninth-place finish in 2019. There wasn’t a 2020 season due to the pandemic.
3. Retribution on the track: Running portion
Gore’s Ty Bliss won every 3,200 this season after a stress fracture kept him out of the fall cross country meet.
What The Heck moment of year
1. Just a game, or was it?
It wasn’t a win, and it really didn’t count except for one. But while Northeastern State’s defense forced three interceptions on the day, their offense was shut out 38-0 at NCAA-FCS No. 24 Tarleton State. Former Lone Star Conference buddies, the two teams met in the spring, not fall, in what was NSU’s only game that wasn’t a scrimmage. But the game only counted on TSU’s record as FCS played its season in the spring.
2.Amazing run ends
For the first time since 1986, the area did not have a state slowpitch qualifier. Fastpitch was also denied a state spot in the fall.
3. Up then down
After tying the game with no one out on Jaxon Blunt’s double, Jaiden Graves went home from third on a wild pitch to give Fort Gibson a 3-2 win over Kingfisher in the 4A baseball quarterfinals. It would get wilder from there.
A pitcher-to-catcher-to first double play that appeared to have ended the semifinal with a 4-3 Tiger win over Verdigris was overturned when the umpire ruled a pivot at the plate took Cody Walkingstick’s foot off the plate. Several videos shot of the play indicate he didn’t pull his foot off, but replay not in play at the high school level, it went for naught and the Tigers would lose 5-4.
Golden moment
1. Third time’s a charm
Hilldale girls golf lost conference to Wagoner, regionals to Wagoner, then using two extra holes, knocked off Kingfisher in sudden death to win the Class 4A golf championship. The Lady Hornets won in 2019 but were denied a title in 2020 due to COVID.
2. Third time’s a charm, two
After 100 minutes of a grueling defensive battle interrupted by a 30-minute lightning delay, it all came to down to the dreaded shootout.
Addie Shaw’s goal was the clincher as the Fort Gibson Lady Tigers captured their first-ever girls’ soccer championship after two unsuccessful tries with a thrilling 2-1 win over Metro Christian in the Class 4A finals at Rogers State. FGHS had been to the finals twice before, falling to Verdigris in the 2013 finals and Glenpool in 2015.
3. A Midway first
Leslie Howard became Midway’s first-ever state champion in track with his win in the shot put (48-10). He edged Aden Kelley from Thomas Fay-Custer, whose 47-8 held up until Howard’s last throw.
Overtime effort of the year
1. Busy gal
Bekah Bunch of Oktaha was a two-sport athlete in the same season, playing slowpitch and throwing the discus. She was a state champ in the discus in 129-1. She was also finishing up basketball when track started.
2. All-American effort
Malcolm Rodriguez chose an extra year of eligibility as a “super senior” due to the NCAA’s allowing all athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19’s impact during 2020 and into 2021. Rodriguez made the most of it, winning multiple All-American honors for Oklahoma State at linebacker after getting first team All-Big 12 honors at middle linebacker. The former Wagoner standout was also a Butkus Award semifinalist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.