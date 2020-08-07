Note: The list of participants is subject to change from the original print story. Those will be updated here as the weekend progresses.
The Bravado Wireless Real Okie Championship was looking as if it would be the Real Hot Championship when the All-Pro Tour golf event was moved from its May slot to mid-August because of the coronavirus.
The APT, once known as the Adams Pro Tour — two levels down from the PGA tour — began play in March in Alexandria, La., and then stopped due to the pandemic concerns until resuming the first weekend of June in Brownwood, Texas. This will be the eighth stop on the tour, which is playing this weekend in Fort Smith, Ark.
Temperatures next week, with slight chances of rain in the early portion of the week, are projected to not top the low 90s during tournament play at Muskogee Golf Club. That’ll be a relief from Sunday’s practice day high and Pro-Am on Monday temps in the mid 90s.
“Yeah course conditions should could get interesting if we get some rain and cool temperatures,” said Muskogee Golf Club general manager and head pro Tony Collins. “If that’s the case it would play more normal to our May tournament. The greens will be a little slower than normal since we are in August, but the rough is going to be brutal.”
Here are some things to know for the week ahead and the incoming field of 150:
• This is the third year for the tournament and the second for Bravado being the title sponsor. The first year Cherokee Nation Casino held that spot.
• Monday’s Pro-Am runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• After that, a Children’s Clinic is open to the public at no charge from 4-5 p.m. All kids will receive a free t-shirt courtesy of Locke Law Office.
• The 72-hole event begins with opening ceremonies at 7 a.m. Tuesday. The first two rounds Tuesday and Wednesday begin at 7 and will wrap up at approximately 7 p.m. The top 35 percent of the starting field with no more than 50 golfers will make it to the final two rounds set for Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• A $1 million shootout pits the top 10 players from the leaderboard against one another in a head-to-head shootout from 60 yards. The top two from that shootout will have an opportunity at a one million dollar hole in one from 165 yards. That is set for 6 p.m. Thursday following the third round.
• Bravado Wireless has a corporate party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Additional corporate nights are hosted by American Bank on Tuesday and Manhattan Construction on Thursday, both at 6 p.m.
• The par-70 course, which now measures 6,668 yards, has a significant history of big-time pro golf. It hosted several LPGA events in the early 1960s and in 1970 the U.S. Women’s Open. But, unlike a year ago, there will not be a Women’s APT event played simultaneously. That was not rescheduled.
• Top prize is $25,000 with a purse of $250,000.
• There is no charge for spectators.
The players
• Defending champion Cory Churchman of Dallas returns, but first-year winner Daniel Miernicki of California won’t. He now plays the PGA Korn Ferry Tour, the next level up to the PGA.
Churchman’s only tour win in 2019 was here, a 7-under 273, but the former University of North Texas golfer wound up with five top-10 finishes and was second in money to Logan McCracken of Oklahoma City. He’s 18th in winnings in 2020 going into the Fort Smith tournament. McCracken, a former TU golfer, tied for third here last year at 3-under and is also back. Two other top-10 finishers from last year’s event are in it, runner-up Blake Trimble of Houston (-6) and Charlie Holland of Dallas (+1), who finished in a three-way tie for ninth. Holland was fifth in 2018. Curtis Reed of Castroville, Texas, is the other top-5 finisher from 2018 back. He was fourth.
•The 2020 season’s winners minus the current event in Fort Smith reads as follows: Greg Eason, Kissimmee, Fla. (Coke-Dr. Pepper Open, Alexandria, La., -23, 265); Zach Bauchou, Forest, Va. Fore The Kids, (-23, 257); Derek Oland, Plano, Texas (Supreme Landing Classic, Broken Arrow, -28, 260); Sam Stevens, Fort Worth (NWA Charities, -28, 260); Brendon Jelley, Tulsa (Victoria, Texas Open, -11, 269), Ryan Baca, Sugar Land, Texas (Texarkana Children’s Charities, -20, 267). All are on the list for here. Eason is the current money leader with $58,535. He was runner-up to Oland at Broken Arrow. Jelley beat Bauchou in a playoff at Victoria.
• Three locals will play, both as amateurs: Hilldale exes Colby Cox and Grant Sikes, and Mesa Fallleur, currently on the golf team at Muskogee High.
• Other Oklahoma golfers: Oklahoma golfers: Cameron Bishop, Tulsa; Cody Burrows, Chickasha; Brad Dalke, Edmond; Casey Fernandez, Durant; Logan Gray, El Reno; A. Alexander Hughes, Tulsa; Brendon Jelley, Tulsa; Jake Johnson, Tahlequah; Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs; Martin Maritz, Broken Arrow; Logan McCracken, Oklahoma City; Scott Newell, Tulsa; Chandler Rusk, Edmond; Ethan Smith, Oklahoma City; Craig Van Horn, Shawnee; Trent Whitekiller, Sallisaw; Hayden Wood, Edmond; Andrew Wyatt, Tulsa.
• There’s an international flavor in the lineup. Check these names out: Lawrence Allan, Alva, Scotland; James Antiss, Queenstown, New Zealand; Jonathan Ledger, Brisbane, Australia; Michael Mendez, Guadalajara,Mexico; Ollie Roberts, Hong Kong; Sebastian Saavedra, Buenos Aires, Argentina; Patrick Simard, Marbella, Spain; George Toone, Hever, England.
