REAL OKIE CHAMPIONSHIP GLANCE
What: 2021 Health and Wellness Center Real Okie Championship, with its newest sponsor attached to the name.
When: Wednesday to Saturday, Muskogee Golf Club.
Event will consist of 72 holes of stroke play (weather permitting). Fields will be cut after 36 holes to the top 35 percent of the starting field, including ties (maximum of 50 and ties). Amateurs are included in the cut number.
What about it: This is the fourth year for the event as part of the All-Pro Tour, a regional pro tour based in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Lousiana but including golfers from across the country and globe.
Admission: Free for spectators. The tournament is full.
Other events: Monday was a practice day. Tuesday includes the Pro-Am with two starts of 8 a.m and 1 p.m., It is full.
A Junior Clinic will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. Call Muskogee Golf Club, (918) 682-3721 for information.
THE FIELD: Last year’s champion, Sam Fidone of Lufkin, will be on hand to defend his title. Fidone shot an 18-under par 262 and the $25,000 top prize last year. Fidone’s final round was 9-under 62. Blaine Hale of Dallas, Grady Brame of Hammond, La., and Greg Eason of Kissimmee, Fla., all finishing one stroke back, are returning.
Cory Churchman of Fort Worth, the 2019 champion, is also in the field.
Eason is among the top 10 money winners heading into this weekend’s event at Fort Smith, Ark. (United Way Charity Golf Classic, Hardscrabble Country Club).
The top money winner on the tour, Jake McCrory of Deer Park, Texas, and five others in the top 10 are entered this year: Sam Stevens of Fort Worth, Andreas Halvorsen of Larvik, Norway, Eason, Garrett May of Carollton, Texas and Hayden Wood of Edmond.
Brandon McIver of Billings, Montana, shot into third on the money list after a 12-under effort to win last weekend’s event in Fort Smith, Ark. McIver is also in this field.
Mesa Falleur, a Muskogee High junior who was fourth at state this spring, will return to the event as an amateur.
