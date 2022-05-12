Mexico’s Luis Gerardo Garza was en feugo in a second-half charge Thursday at the APT Health and Wellness Center Real Okie Championship.
Garza was 1-over at the turn before tearing up the back nine at Muskogee Golf Club, going 7-under, including an eagle on the par-5 14th. He birdied 10, 11, 12, all par fours, the par-4 15th and par-5 18th.
His 6-under 64 puts him at 10-under 130 for 36 holes and one shot up on Brandon McIver at the halfway point of the tournament.
McIver, out of Billings, Mont., had a 65, giving him a 9-under 131. He dodged bogey all afternoon, with birdies on a par-3 third hole, the par-4 sixth, par-5 14th and an eagle at 18.
He was seventh in last year’s tournament, and 13th in 2018.
Brandon Smith and Jake McCrory are at 7-8under. Smith shot a 4-under 66 to move up the board. McCrory, the first-round co-leader, survived with a 1-under 69. The other co-leader, Motin Yeung of Hong Kong, was 1-over for the day and is in a trio tied for seventh including Australian John Lyras (69) and Nathan Maas (65).
Baylor ex Ryan Grider and Chandler Phillips are at 6-under. Grider matched Garza with the low round of the day. He birdied five on the back nine including 16, 17 and 18.
Two-time defending champion Sam Fidone made the cut, which was set at even par 140. Fidone is at 1-under after his 69 on Thursday, one of nine there.
Among other notables, OU ex Thomas Johnson is at 136, as is Connor Neil, a Missouri Southern ex. Arkansas ex Charles Kim is at 137 with Zach James, a Southeastern Oklahoma ex.
ORU ex Cody Burrows and OSU ex Hayden Wood are at 140.
The third round begins at 7:30 a.m. Friday. The top three tee off at 10:10 a.m. as the final group. At stake is an estimated $25,000 first-place prize. Total purse is around $130,000.
The APT, or All-Pro Tour, is a regional tour covering Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas. It is just below the Korn Ferry Tour, which is one step below the PGA.
