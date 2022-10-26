It’s almost back to normal for Fort Gibson’s Cade Waggle, following a long and arduous climb back from a moment that doctors thought might have cut his senior season much too short.
Waggle will make his first start Friday since homecoming back in the Tigers’ third game of the season when on a diving attempt at a catch, he fractured his collar bone.
Normally a two-way starter at both receiver and cornerback, Waggle will just go on offense, at least this week.
You won’t hear him, nor his teammates or coaches, complain one bit.
It’s Senior Night, and he’ll have shoulder pads on top of that collarbone when they take a Sallisaw squad which, like the Tigers, are in search of win number one in 2022, with opportunities to get it fleeting.
“When (doctors) told me they weren’t sure if I would play again this year I never gave up hope,” Waggle said. “I just told myself there was no way this would end like this.”
When Waggle went down, Fort Gibson had already lost quarterback Cole Mahaney to a severe ankle sprain in game two. Mahaney returned, but re-aggravated it, missing last week. In between it all, receiver/defensive back Hunter Branch bruised, then fractured his ankle.
All of this, to three key seniors and All-Phoenix returnees.
Waggle, who led the team in receptions (44) and yards (725) in 2021, hasn’t missed a game in person — being there on the sidelines to lend words, if not a body in pads, all while the losing continued, now to 0-8.
“If I sat on the sidelines acting like I didn’t want to be there, that wouldn’t be a good teammate,” he said. “I am a leader and I needed to be a guy slapping butts when guys do something good and just making sure they’ve got a voice of encouragement no matter what circumstances we were in.”
It might have been an ominous sign of things to come during track season last year when he finished one particular 100-meter dash. While approaching the scorer’s tent, he felt a “weird sensation” in his back.
It turned out to be a fracture of the L5 vertebrae, in his lower back.
“We didn’t think it was serious and it just kept getting worse and worse,” Waggle said.
The end result — he missed the spring and some of the summer work letting it heal.
But he came back, only to go down again.
Now, that’s all behind him, and after a week of rest, Mahaney is back. Now, the focus is on salvaging something from the season, both individually and as a team.
“I’ve been telling the boys we need to practice hard this week, harder than we ever have,” Waggle said. “This is going to be a really good game. Everyone knows that both of us matchup close. If we can beat them, we’ve got momentum and maybe a little more excitement going into Hilldale despite the difference in records.”
Tigers coach Ryan Nolan called the last two practices “really good days” and acknowledged the particular opportunity this week might have a lot to do with that.
“I go into every game thinking we can win, but I’d be lying if didn’t say it helps a little bit,” Nolan said. “We need a win, but we’ve worked hard all year and the kids have believed and given what I’ve asked.
“Getting two of our big guys back is exciting in itself. It’s the most important thing to just see them back. But yeah, it definitely gives us an emotional boost.”
Two other starters who have missed games hope to be cleared to return — sophomores Donnie Cox and Brelynn McComb.
But Waggle will be taking throws from Mahaney, and perhaps help give Nolan his first win as a head football coach, starting with the 7 p.m. kickoff on Friday.
