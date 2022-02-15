Dalton Ross says his primary focus in the water is to beat himself.
And he’s done that a lot of late, knocking off the Fort Gibson school record in the 100-yard freestyle, down to the current mark of 49.43 seconds. That puts him as the top seed in that event for the Class 5A state meet starting Thursday in Edmond.
He had his eyes on it last year but came up short, as well as six spots down from his current seed, sixth at state with a 49.99.
“It frustrated him,” said Fort Gibson coach Leslie White. “He went back and started looking at how he needs to go about changing his attitude or approach or how is he coping with what is needed to ultimately break it and excel and he did that several times over.
“The pressure of the record came because it’s something he’s wanted for a long time. He’s really taught himself how to deal with the failure of not getting it when he really wanted it and how he used that to fashion a turnaround and go get it. He’s gone the extra mile, lifting on his own at the gym, coming in to do extra things. He’s really grown a lot this year.”
White laughs as she remembers kids like Ross and Colin Martin, also a state qualifier and like Ross, a senior.
“I was on the high school team but helping Connie (longtime but now retired FGHS swim coach Connie Dean) with the youth program,” she recalls. “Those two, I remember their moms coming up and telling me to just wear them down in the water so they come home and go straight to bed. They had plenty of energy.”
Now, Ross has the maturity makeup of a guy who can bring home Fort Gibson’s first gold on the boys side ever.
“I came to the realization within myself that when I’m in the water, I’m giving it my all and if the time isn’t what I want, it’s on to the next day,” he said. “I kept getting close to it last year and was putting way too much pressure on myself thinking I wouldn’t break it.
“Records mattered, but I never cared that much about what place I got. I’ve always just wanted to beat my own times. I look at myself as my biggest competition.”
But in reality, he’s got much more than himself for company when it comes to competition this weekend.
Ian Wilson of Bishop Kelley, fourth last year, is the third seed at 50.66 but has a season-best of 49.05. He was second to Ross at regionals. Second seeded behind Ross at state is Thomas Mussman of Guymon with a 50.13. His best time this year is 49.66.
Preston Hoang of Bishop Kelley, the defending champion a year ago, has moved over to the 200 individual medley and is the favorite there. Jacob Perryman of Adair was a runner-up last year, but he’s shifted his focus to the 100 backstroke, where his 53.22 time is almost three seconds better than Ross, second at 56.15 coming out of regionals.
But that too is a school record now, as White pointed out.
So the only thing to grab is gold.
“I’m very excited for him in both events, to be honest,” White said.
Ross realizes there’s some pressure there of being the breakthrough guy for Fort Gibson to reach the top of the podium.
“Winning would mean a lot but again, I’m not going back to the attitude I had,” he said.
Ross will also swim with Brodey Massad, Martin and Zach Hardy, seeded third in the 200 medley relay (1:47.39) and Ben Watts, Hardy and Martin in the 400 relay, seeded fourth.
Teamwise, Altus is the favorite on both boys and girls. Bishop Kelley edged Fort Gibson for regional boys honors, but the Tigers trailed Kelley by 97 team points Shawnee and Harrah are also prime contenders on both sides.
“We’ll focus on our own events and individuals and if we improve on what we’ve done, great,” said White. “We’re very young on the girls side this year and I’m looking forward to them getting the experience.”
SCHEDULE
5A state meet
At Edmond
Prelims, 12:30 p.m. Thursday
Finals, 5:45 p.m. Friday
6A state meet
At Edmond
Prelims, 10:30 a.m. Friday
Finals, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
