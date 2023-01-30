They’ll be a nest of Hornets — five in all, and eventually six — bound for college football experiences when Wednesday’s National Signing Day rolls around.
Hilldale running back Eric Virgil, who set a new Hornets’ career mark in rushing yardage as a senior, has committed to Pitt State. Virgil was a finalist for All-Phoenix MVP and a three-year member of the squad.
Also, defensive lineman Wyatt Branscum has committed to Evangel, linebacker Aden Jenkins to Oklahoma Baptist and defensive back Lamarion Burton wlll decide between Northwestern Oklahoma and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, said Hilldale head coach David Blevins.
They all join lineman Evan Keefe, who has been committed over a year to Air Forde and wlll have the ceremonial signing Wednesday.
It’s the most Hornets to sign football letters this century and is believed to be the most in any year in school history. Hilldale went 9-3 in 2022, reaching the 4A quarterfinals.
Blevins said a sixth, offensive lineman Grayson Gaddy, wlll sign later this spring.
Over the weekend, Gore running back Gunner Dozier and his brother, lineman Gabe Dozier, both committed to Northwestern Oklahoma. The former was the Most Valuable Player on the All-Phoenix squad, both helping the Pirates to an unprecedented year, going 14-1 as Class A runners-up. Another Pirate, lineman Garrett Douthit, will sign with Northeastern State.
Muskogee assistant coach Prentice Joseph, who coordinates recruiting for the Roughers, said Monday that running back/linebacker Brandon Tolbert has committed to Central Oklahoma. Linebacker Deshawn Smith and safety Teryn Miles have committed to Langston. Wide receiver/defensive back Jayden Bell has yet to make a decision on his options, Joseph said.
Wagoner kicker Ethan Muehlenweg, whose toe gave Wagoner a walk-off win in the 4A championship game, committed to Oklahoma Baptist last week.
Eufaula’s three-year starter at quarterback, Luke Adcock, decided on baseball at Seminole State.
Haskell offensive lineman Aaron Her has committed to McPherson (Kan.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.