TAHLEQUAH -- Jack Dobbins was an iconic figure in Tahlequah.
Dobbins, who passed away on March 6 at the age of 92, left a lasting mark as a basketball coach, athletic director and instructor at Northeastern State University.
His list of achievements is long.
He won 314 games as NSU head coach, led the Redmen to a pair of NAIA Tournament appearances, and was three times selected a conference coach of the year.
Before his coaching career, Dobbins was a four-year letterman in baseball and basketball at NSU.
He served as athletic director for 25 years and was NAIA Athletic Director of the Year in 1987-88.
He was the Tahlequah Citizen of the Year, NSU Teacher of the Year and NAIA Basketball Coach of the Year all in 1968.
He was involved in some capacity at NSU for 50 years.
He was inducted into the Northeastern State Athletics Hall of Fame and the NAIA Coaches Hall of Fame.
In 1993, two years after Dobbins’ retirement as athletic director, Northeastern State named its field house after him.
There’s a reason he was named ‘Mr. Northeastern’.
Dobbins influenced past and current coaches throughout the area.
Larry Gipson led Northeastern State to its lone NCAA Division II National Championship in 2003, but it came well after Dobbins laid down the foundation for what had become a proud program.
Dobbins had a major impact on Gipson, who holds the highest winning percentage in NSU men’s basketball history.
“It’s hard to describe how huge his influence was, not only on the men’s basketball program, but the entire athletic department in general and the university,” Gipson said. “The integrity and the work ethic that he had were legendary. His ethical treatment of people and his ability as not only a great coach but a great teacher really set a tone here that if you were in the athletic department at Northeastern State University, it was going to be run ethically. You were going to work hard and you were going to be committed to the university. I think that’s stood the test of time. It still exists to this day.”
Gipson has the second-most wins in program history at 280 and guided NSU to five NCAA Tournament appearances in his 17 years. He led NSU to six Lone Star Conference North Division championships and five seasons of 20 wins or better.
“He was a quintessential gentleman, a scholar coach and just a wonderful guy,” Gipson said. “I think it was a big loss. He lived a wonderful full life and it was my pleasure to know him.
Current RiverHawks’ head coach Ja Havens, who just completed his second season, was a graduate assistant under Gipson from 1999-2001 and also felt the footprint left by Dobbins.
“I arrived after he retired, but still just as someone who came to school here, played basketball here and then started my coaching career early on here, he was always so good to me,” Havens said. “He was always involved in the basketball program. He got to know people, he could recall names, he knew where you were from. He just had that gift. He’s meant so much for this university.”
Leroy Qualls was recruited by Dobbins out of Muldrow High School, but played his first season for the Redmen in 1972-73, a season after Dobbins stepped away as head coach.
“As far as mentoring and coaching, he has probably more of an effect on coaches in this area, probably as much as any person I’ve ever known,” Qualls said. “One of his models was ‘fair, firm and friendly’. He always brought that up, even in the classroom, on how to treat people. It was something to kind of hang your hat on. I listened to what he had to say because I could tell he was very knowledgeable and well respected.”
Qualls went on to be a head coach for the girls and boys programs at Hulbert for 16 years, followed by a stint as boys’ head coach at Sequoyah. He ended his coaching career at Tahlequah High School.
Former Sequoyah boys’ head coach and current Kansas boys’ head coach Jay Herrin always knew who to turn to for guidance.
“He was such a big influence on me getting into the coaching profession,” Herrin said. “He was what a professional educator should be. He was just so professional in everything he did. He was a big influence on me when I decided to get into coaching and teaching. He was someone I occasionally through the years leaned on for advice. He was just a great man.”
