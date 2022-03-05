Northeast Regional, Miami

Large Schools

123

Mahu George, Hilldale, seventh, 580.6

145

Coby Harp, Hilldale: First all-around (771.6), first, deadlift (338.7); second, bench (169.4); third, squat (263.48).

181

Jace Walker, Hilldale, Eighth all-around (611).

220

Wyatt Branscum, Hilldale, ninth all-around (559).

242

Cash Schiller, Hilldale, first all-around (667); first squat (271.7), first, bench (161.4)

Blair Paulson, Hilldale, seventh all-around (580),

275

Evan Keefe, Hilldale, second all-around (709.9), fifth, squat (256), second, bench, 166.2), second, deadlift (287.7).

Kayden Shoals, Hilldale, eighth all-around (614.9), fourth, bench (145.9).

 

Small Schools

123

Gunner Carey, Webbers Falls, first all-around (701.8); first, squat (264.3); first, deadlift (309.9).

157

Jason Mendoza, Haskell, second all-around (767.8); first, squat (299.4); third, bench (172.6);  third, squat (295.9).

Zane Nolan, Webbers Falls, fifth all-around (684); fourth, squat (260.1); 

Chandler Long, Webbers Falls, seventh all-around (669.3).

168

Maddux Shelby, Webbers Falls, first all-around (702.2), first, squat (269.6), fourth, deadlift, (282.9).

242

Jonmichall McClain, Haskell, 10th all-around, 551.2).

275

Briar Payne, Haskell, first all-around (641.9); second, squat (250.9); first, deadlift (256).

 

Southeast at Broken Bow

Large Schools

123

Eli Skaggs, Fort Gibson, fifth all-around (595), fourth, bench (135).

Jase Patton, Fort Gibson, seventh all-around (490).

145

Cade Waggle, Fort Gibson, sixth all-around (860), second, deadlift (375).

168

Travis Burk, Fort Gibson, ninth all-around (850).

220

Giddeon Wood, Fort Gibson, ninth all-around (935).

 

Small Schools (Gore, team champion)

123 

Beau Brown, Gore, ninth all-around (630), fifth, deadlift (310).

145

Alex Hallum, Gore, first all-around (1,070), first squat (405), second, bench (230), first, deadlift (435). 

Tyler Lane, Gore, second all-around (1,035), second, squat (395), first, bench (250), third, deadlift (390).

Blane Barnes, Gore, fifth all-around (790), fourth, squat (305).

157

Blue Steward, Gore, second all-around (930), second, squat (350), fourth, bench (200), third, deadlift (380).

Journey Shells, Gore, sixth all-around (780). 

Christian O’Connor, Gore, eighth all-around (745).

168

Jackson Duke, Gore,fourth all-around (935), fourth, squat (330), fourth, bench (235), 

Lubbock Drake, Warner, seventh all-around (855).

Liam Edwards, Gore, eighth all-around (855).

181

Mason Jim, Warner, first all-around (1,160), first, squat (430), second, bench (265), second, deadlift (1,160).

Zane Craighead, Gore, ninth all-around (960).

198

Gunner Dozier, Gore, second all-around (1,155), second, squat (430), second, bench (275), fifth, deadlift (450).

Hunter Girty, Warner, third all-around (1,105), fourth, squat (380), fourth, bench (250), first, deadlift (475).

Mike McAlister, Gore, fifth all-around (1,020), third, bench (260). 

Ming Lin, Eufaula, sixth all-around (995), fifth, squat (365).

220

Ty Vinson, Warner, first all-around (1,160), first, squat (450), first, bench (260), third, deadlift (450).

Carson Parks, Warner, second all-around (1,105), fifth, squat (405), second, bench (250), fourth, deadlift (450). 

Layne Ward, Gore, ninth all-around (865).

242

Gabe Dozier, Gore, second all-around (1,125), third, bench (270), first, deadlift (475).

275

Garrett Douthit, Gore, second all-around (1,330), second, squat (530), third, bench (280), first, deadlift (520).

Nick Wolf, Gore, third all-around (1,225), second, bench (305). 

Jacob Duncan, Warner, fourth all-around (1,160), fourth, squat (460), fifth, deadlift (450).

HWT

Ty Dodd, Eufaula, first all-around (1,325), second, bench (315), first, deadlift (525).

Drake Cowart, Gore, ninth all-around (990).

Jason Hill, Eufaula, 10th all-around (905).

