Northeast Regional, Miami
Large Schools
123
Mahu George, Hilldale, seventh, 580.6
145
Coby Harp, Hilldale: First all-around (771.6), first, deadlift (338.7); second, bench (169.4); third, squat (263.48).
181
Jace Walker, Hilldale, Eighth all-around (611).
220
Wyatt Branscum, Hilldale, ninth all-around (559).
242
Cash Schiller, Hilldale, first all-around (667); first squat (271.7), first, bench (161.4)
Blair Paulson, Hilldale, seventh all-around (580),
275
Evan Keefe, Hilldale, second all-around (709.9), fifth, squat (256), second, bench, 166.2), second, deadlift (287.7).
Kayden Shoals, Hilldale, eighth all-around (614.9), fourth, bench (145.9).
Small Schools
123
Gunner Carey, Webbers Falls, first all-around (701.8); first, squat (264.3); first, deadlift (309.9).
157
Jason Mendoza, Haskell, second all-around (767.8); first, squat (299.4); third, bench (172.6); third, squat (295.9).
Zane Nolan, Webbers Falls, fifth all-around (684); fourth, squat (260.1);
Chandler Long, Webbers Falls, seventh all-around (669.3).
168
Maddux Shelby, Webbers Falls, first all-around (702.2), first, squat (269.6), fourth, deadlift, (282.9).
242
Jonmichall McClain, Haskell, 10th all-around, 551.2).
275
Briar Payne, Haskell, first all-around (641.9); second, squat (250.9); first, deadlift (256).
Southeast at Broken Bow
Large Schools
123
Eli Skaggs, Fort Gibson, fifth all-around (595), fourth, bench (135).
Jase Patton, Fort Gibson, seventh all-around (490).
145
Cade Waggle, Fort Gibson, sixth all-around (860), second, deadlift (375).
168
Travis Burk, Fort Gibson, ninth all-around (850).
220
Giddeon Wood, Fort Gibson, ninth all-around (935).
Small Schools (Gore, team champion)
123
Beau Brown, Gore, ninth all-around (630), fifth, deadlift (310).
145
Alex Hallum, Gore, first all-around (1,070), first squat (405), second, bench (230), first, deadlift (435).
Tyler Lane, Gore, second all-around (1,035), second, squat (395), first, bench (250), third, deadlift (390).
Blane Barnes, Gore, fifth all-around (790), fourth, squat (305).
157
Blue Steward, Gore, second all-around (930), second, squat (350), fourth, bench (200), third, deadlift (380).
Journey Shells, Gore, sixth all-around (780).
Christian O’Connor, Gore, eighth all-around (745).
168
Jackson Duke, Gore,fourth all-around (935), fourth, squat (330), fourth, bench (235),
Lubbock Drake, Warner, seventh all-around (855).
Liam Edwards, Gore, eighth all-around (855).
181
Mason Jim, Warner, first all-around (1,160), first, squat (430), second, bench (265), second, deadlift (1,160).
Zane Craighead, Gore, ninth all-around (960).
198
Gunner Dozier, Gore, second all-around (1,155), second, squat (430), second, bench (275), fifth, deadlift (450).
Hunter Girty, Warner, third all-around (1,105), fourth, squat (380), fourth, bench (250), first, deadlift (475).
Mike McAlister, Gore, fifth all-around (1,020), third, bench (260).
Ming Lin, Eufaula, sixth all-around (995), fifth, squat (365).
220
Ty Vinson, Warner, first all-around (1,160), first, squat (450), first, bench (260), third, deadlift (450).
Carson Parks, Warner, second all-around (1,105), fifth, squat (405), second, bench (250), fourth, deadlift (450).
Layne Ward, Gore, ninth all-around (865).
242
Gabe Dozier, Gore, second all-around (1,125), third, bench (270), first, deadlift (475).
275
Garrett Douthit, Gore, second all-around (1,330), second, squat (530), third, bench (280), first, deadlift (520).
Nick Wolf, Gore, third all-around (1,225), second, bench (305).
Jacob Duncan, Warner, fourth all-around (1,160), fourth, squat (460), fifth, deadlift (450).
HWT
Ty Dodd, Eufaula, first all-around (1,325), second, bench (315), first, deadlift (525).
Drake Cowart, Gore, ninth all-around (990).
Jason Hill, Eufaula, 10th all-around (905).
