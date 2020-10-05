Hilldale and Checotah, who both drew byes into this week's Class 4A regional fastpitch round, will be in the same regional, hosted by Hilldale, and will begin play Wednesday.

The Hornets (18-8) and Ladycats (18-15) are on course for a potential 6 p.m. matchup Wednesday should they win their regional openers that day.

The schedule:


Wednesday’s Games

G1: Hilldale vs. Stilwell, noon

G2: Cleveland vs. Checotah, 2 p.m.

G3: Losers 1 and 2, 4 p.m.

G4: Winners 3 and 4, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s games

G5: Loser 4 vs. Winner 3, noon

G6: Winner 4 vs. Winner 5, 2 p.m.

G7: Winner 6 vs. Loser 6, if first loss

Muskogee (4-19) plays at Sand Springs on Wednesday against Stillwater (14-15).  Sand Springs (23-5)  and Enid (8-22) play the other contest, with the winners playing each other and the losers playing each other in other games on Wednesdat. The double elimination affair continues through Thursday.

Oktaha qualified for state this week in 2A as did the Tigers fall baseball team. Those brackets are below.

Class 2A fastpitch state bracket

At ASA Hall of Fame Stadium

Thursday’s Games

G1: Amber-Pocasset vs. Stroud, 11 a.m.

G2: Oktaha vs. Dale, 1:30 p.m.

G3: Silo vs. Hobart, 4 p.m.

G4: Latta vs. Wyandotte, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

G5: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 10:30 a.m.

G6: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

G7: Winners 5 and 6, 4 p.m.

 

Class A fall baseball state bracket

At Palmer Field at Dolese Park, OKC

Thursday’s Games

G1: Canute vs. Oktaha, 10 a.m.

G2: Rattan vs. Byng, 1 p.m.

G3: Vici vs.Fort Cobb-Broxton, 4 p.m.

G4: Silo vs. Dale, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

G5: Winner 1 vs. Winner 2, 11 a.m.

G6: Winner 3 vs. Winner 4, 2 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

At Bricktown Ballpark

G7: Winners 5 and 6, 12:05 p.m.

