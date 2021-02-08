For Fort Gibson’s swim program, to borrow from a basketball mantra when the girls program went through a major change at the top a few years ago, nothing changes.
For Muskogee’s lone state qualifier, just getting back in the pool was a much-needed small win.
Those were the stories for the area swimmers in last weekend’s regional events, held at Jenks High School.
Meredith Stevenson’s third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly gets the Muskogee junior to state for the third consecutive season and for now, that’s good enough.
Stevenson tore three ligaments in her knee while performing a football halftime show with the MHS dance team in September. She had to have a complete ACL reconstruction in October, and the regional meet was her first competition this season.
She finished in 1 minute, 1.24 seconds.
“I really didn’t have any plan or goals, I did want to make it to state, but my main expectation was just to go have fun with this,” she said.
The state qualifier in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke a year ago can now look ahead to state with some rust off.
“I feel like I can definitely cut some time off,” she said. “Not having raced up until Saturday it was kind of like a practice run, so I think putting in the work I’ll be better in a couple weeks.”
Meanwhile, under new leadership, the Fort Gibson Lady Tigers head to state with a Class 5A regional team title and the boys, with just eight team members, collected enough points to take second in action last weekend at Jenks.
“I was way more nervous than I was when I was swimming, for sure,” said first-year head coach Leslie White, who replaced Connie Dean after her retirement following 20 years at the helm.
Haylee Schapp will return in both the 100-yard backstroke and 200 individual medley after finishing second and third, respectively. Her times were 1 minute, 3.90 seconds in the backstroke and 2:21.23 in the medley. She was fourth in both events at state a year ago.
Also, Sadie Allen, who was runner-up last year in the 100 butterfly, will head back after a third-place finish in 1:11.23.
In the 200 medley relay, where the Lady Tigers were fourth at state last year, Riley Raasch joined returnees Schapp, Allen and Taylor French and took second in 2:06.57. Allen, French and Schapp will again go back in the 400 freestyle relay, joined by Kaycie Farmer this time after taking second in 4:05.83 last weekend. Raasch will be the lone returning member of the 200 freestyle relay, sixth in 1:59.27. The Lady Tigers were seventh at state a year ago.
White was particularly pleased with a much improved time by Phoebe Colbert in the 500 freestyle. She was seventh in 6:45.02 but 20 seconds better than her previous best, the coach noted.
On the boys side, Collin Martin will return in the 200 individual medley after finishing second in 2:12.31. He was fourth at state a year ago. Dalton Ross too third in the 100 backstroke in 59.91. He was fifth at state a year ago.
Ben Watts is the lone member of the 400 freestyle relay team that will get back in that event. He was joined by Zackary Bates, Brodey Massad and Jack Kolb after finishing second in 3:58.36.
“I remind everyone al the time I only have eight boys, and they really went for it and it showed,” said White.
Those medaling and thereby qualifying in events next week are:
Class 6A (Muskogee)
100 butterfly: Meredith Stevenson, 1:01.24.
Class 5A (Fort Gibson)
Girls
200 medley relay: 2nd (Schapp, French, Allen, Raasch), 2:06.57.
200 individual medley: 3. Schapp, 2:21.23. 7. Farmer, 2:46.11.
200 freestyle: 6. Phoebe Colbert, 2:27.28. 7. Kassie Stach, 2:31.98. 8. Raasch, 2:32.61.
50 freestyle: 5. French, 28.29.
100 butterfly: 3. Allen, 1:11.23. 4. Raasch, 1:16.49. 7. Brooklin Landers, 1:24.15.
200 freestyle relay: 6th (Stach, Farmer, Anna French, Raasch), 1:59.27.
100 freestyle: 3. Taylor French, 1:01.93. 5. Anna French, 1:06.31.
500 freestyle: 6. Allen, 6:28.09. 7. Colbert, 6:45.02.
50 freestyle: 5. Taylor French, 28.29. 13. Maggie Colbert, 33.50.
100 backstroke: 2. Schapp, 1:03.90. 6. Farmer, 1:15.73.
400 freestyle relay: 2nd (Farmer, Allen, Taylor French, Schapp), 4:05.83.
Boys
Team finish: 2nd
200 medley relay: 2nd (Ross, Massad, Martin, Zach Hardy), 1:51.61.
200 freestyle: 3, Watts, 2:09.88. 8., Zackary Bates, 2:18.22.
200 individual medley: 2. Martin, 2:12.31. 5. Brodey Massad, 2:21.12.
50 freestyle: 3. Hardy, 24.88; 4. Watts, 25.75.
100 freestyle: 5. Ross, 51.36. 7. Hardy, 56.05.
500 freestyle: 7. Kolb, 6:31.49.
200 freestyle relay: 2nd (Martin, Hardy, Watts, Ross), 1:39.92.
100 breaststroke: 5. Massad, 1:06.94. 6. Martin, 1:08.69.
100 backstroke: 3, Ross, 59.91. 7. Bates, Fort Gibson, 1:09.32.
400 freestyle relay: 2nd (Bates, Massad, Kolb, Watts), 3:58.36.
